Travel between Odisha and Bihar will soon be more convenient for passengers as the East Coast Railway has decided to make the special train running between Puri and Patna a regular weekly express service. Earlier, this train used to run only on special occasions and selected days. Now, it will run every week regularly, making it easier for passengers to plan their journeys.

The new weekly service will improve connectivity between Odisha and Bihar, making travel easier and more reliable for passengers. Check the regular operation dates, route, and stoppages of the new weekly express service here.

Train No From – To Days of Service Journey commencing on 18405 Puri-Patna Express Saturday 23 May 2026 18406 Patna- Puri Express Sunday 24 May 2026

About the Train Service — All you need to know

The train from Puri to Patna (Train No. 18405) will run every Saturday starting from 23 May 2026. Similarly, in the return direction, the train between Patna and Puri (Train No. 18406) will operate every Sunday from 24 May 2026. With this fixed weekly schedule, passengers can plan their travel without any confusion or last-minute uncertainty.

Route and major stations

The weekly train will pass through important stations like Puri, Khurda Road, Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Jajpur Keonjhar Road, Bhadrak, Balasore, Kharagpur, Andul, Dankuni, Bardhaman, Durgapur, Asansol, Chittaranjan, Madhupur, Jasidih, Jhanja, Kiul, Mokama, Barh, Bakhtiyarpur, before reaching Patna.

How will this weekly train make travel easier for passengers?

The weekly Puri–Patna Express will make travel much easier for passengers as it will run on a fixed and regular schedule. Earlier, people had to depend on special trains that did not run regularly, which made planning trips difficult. With a set weekly timetable, passengers will now be able to book tickets in advance and plan their journeys without confusion.

By providing a direct and regular rail link, the new service will also reduce the uncertainty and make travel smoother for students, workers, and families who frequently travel between the two states.