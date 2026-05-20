To manage the increased demand this summer and make journeys more convenient for passengers travelling between Andhra Pradesh and New Delhi, Indian Railways has announced a special train service between Visakhapatnam and New Delhi.

The special train from Visakhapatnam to New Delhi (Train No. 08517) will operate on May 22, while the return service from New Delhi to Visakhapatnam (Train No. 08518) is scheduled to run on May 26. These special trains are expected to provide passengers with additional travel options during the peak summer season and help improve connectivity across major stations on the route.

Which major stations will the special train cover?

The special train between Visakhapatnam and New Delhi will halt at several stations in both directions, including Vizianagaram, Rayagada, Muniguda, Kesinga, Titlagarh, Bargarh, Sambalpur, Jharsuguda, Bilaspur, Anuppur, Shahdol, Katni Junction, Satna Junction, Prayagraj and Govindpuri.

Visakhapatnam–Delhi Special Trains: What it means for passengers

Special trains between Visakhapatnam and Delhi have been introduced mainly to manage the high number of passengers during busy travel seasons. For passengers, these trains will offer several benefits.

More travel options during busy times

These special trains give passengers extra choices when planning their journey, especially when regular trains are full or have long waiting lists. This will make it easier to get a seat during peak season and also help with last-minute travel.

Easier ticket booking

With more seats available, it will become easier for passengers to get confirmed tickets. These trains will also help reduce long waiting lists on these busy routes.

Better connectivity

These trains will improve travel between big cities and smaller towns along the route. Passengers can travel more easily without changing trains often. This special train will be especially helpful for people from smaller towns who want direct or easier access to cities like Delhi.