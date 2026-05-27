In a major relief for railway passengers travelling between Bihar and Hyderabad, South Central Railway has extended the special train service between Patna Junction and Charlapalli Railway Terminal till July 2026.

The extension of these trains will ensure smoother travel for passengers and help manage the heavy summer rush on this busy route. It will also provide better connectivity between major stations along the Patna–Hyderabad corridor, making journeys more convenient and hassle-free for travellers.

Special Train: Timings and running days

The special train service between Charlapalli and Patna will operate under Train Numbers 03254 and 03255. The train from Charlapalli to Patna will run from June 3 to July 17. This service will operate every Wednesday and Friday.

Meanwhile, the return train from Patna to Charlapalli will run from June 1 to July 15. This train will operate every Monday and Wednesday.

Important Stations on the Route

The train will stop at several important stations during the journey. Major stops include Patna Junction, Taregna, Jehanabad, Chakand, Gaya Junction, Koderma, Parasnath, NSC Bose Jn Gomoh, Bokaro Steel City, Ranchi, Hatia, Rourkela, Jharsuguda Junction, Bilaspur Junction, Raipur Junction, Durg, Gondia Junction, Nagpur Junction, Balharshah, Sirpur Kagaznagar, Belampalli, Peddapalli and Kazipet Junction before reaching Charlapalli.

Extended services to reduce crowd and improve connectivity

This extended service is expected to benefit thousands of passengers, especially migrant workers, students, and families travelling between Bihar and Hyderabad. The additional trips will help reduce waitlists, ease overcrowding in regular trains, and provide more flexibility in travel planning for long-distance passengers on this high-demand route.