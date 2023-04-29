Special attention to every aspect! Peacock feathers inspire hues of RAPIDX stations – Details inside

To encourage people to travel in India’s first Regional Rail, RAPIDX, the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) has paid special attention to every aspect of the station structure and its designs. In this context, the stations have been decorated in the hues of Peacock feather colours.

The NCRTC is also working on a mission mode to make its Priority Corridor operational for commuters ahead of the scheduled time. The stations of the 17-km long Priority Section of the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut corridor deserve special mention. This stretch is ready for service and stands out with its beauty, and yet gels well with the surroundings.

Colour of RAPIDX stations:-

The NCRTC has coloured the station’s exterior facade in the two shades of blue and beige. This has been inspired by the hues of peacock feathers. Peacock is considered to be the national bird of India.

Exterior design of RAPIDX station:-

One of the main characteristics of RAPIDX trains is its speed. Thus, the authorities have designed the exterior roofs of the stations to be curved on both sides. The width of the curve of the stations varies from station to station across the RAPIDX corridor. This design feature makes them look linear and harmonious.

Harmony with nature:-

For the convenience of commuters, the RAPIDX stations have been designed to be airy, open and well-lit with natural light. The walls of the stations have been decorated with beige-coloured perforated panels, to reflect the integration with the surrounding environment. The authorities have also installed beige-coloured louvres along the railings for uninterrupted flow of air in the station.

Interior design of RAPIDX stations:-

For flooring inside the station premises, the hard materials such as granite or epoxy have been used in the areas expected to have high footfall, while for the rest of the flooring Vacuumized Dense Concrete (VDC) has been used.

Other facilities:-