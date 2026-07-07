Southern Railway has announced the extension of its Tirunelveli–Mettupalayam Special and Tirunelveli–Tambaram Special train services. The update comes amid continued travel demand across Tamil Nadu and a need for improved connectivity between key stations.

Train demand has been increasing steadily in recent months as more and more passengers seek out convenient, budget-friendly travel options. To meet this growing need, Railways are extending the services of special trains to provide more choices for passengers during the busy period.

The extension of these trains will offer passengers more travel options and make their journeys more convenient. Check out the train schedule and route below.

Tirunelveli–Mettupalayam Special Train: Schedule and Route

The Tirunelveli–Mettupalayam Special (Train No. 06030) will run every Sunday till July 26, 2026. The return service, Train No. 06029 Mettupalayam–Tirunelveli Special, will operate on Mondays till July 27, 2026.

The train will connect several important towns and cities, including Cheran Mahadevi, Kallidaikurichi, Ambasamudram, Tenkasi Junction, Rajapalayam, Sivakasi, Virudunagar Junction, Madurai Junction, Dindigul Junction, Palani, Pollachi Junction, Coimbatore Junction and Mettupalayam.

Tirunelveli–Tambaram Special Train: Schedule and Route

The Tirunelveli–Tambaram Special (Train No. 06166 ) will operate every Sunday till July 26, 2026. Similarly, the train in the return direction (Train No. 06165) will run every Monday till July 27, 2026.

This service will provide direct connectivity between southern Tamil Nadu and the Chennai region.

The train will stop at major stations such as Kovilpatti, Sattur, Virudunagar Junction, Aruppukkottai, Manamadurai Junction, Sivaganga, Karaikkudi Junction, Pudukkottai, Tiruchchirappalli Junction, Srirangam, Ariyalur, Vriddhachalam Junction, Villupuram Junction, Melmaruvathur, Chengalpattu Junction and Tambaram.

Better connectivity for passengers

The extension of these special train services will improve connectivity for passengers travelling between southern Tamil Nadu, Chennai, and other important locations. With stops at several major towns and cities, the trains will make it easier for passengers to reach their destinations.

Passengers from different regions will benefit from these additional services, especially during the busy travel period.