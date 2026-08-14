Passengers travelling on the Kaveri Daily Express and Tirupati-Chamarajanagar Daily Express should check their station timings before starting their journey from October 7, 2026, as the schedules of the two trains are being revised at several stations.

In a post on X, Southern Railway said South Western Railway has revised the timings of select Express trains from October 7 because of operational reasons. It has urged the passengers to check the revised timings and plan their journeys accordingly.

The changes cover Train No. 16021 Dr MGR Chennai Central-Ashokapuram Kaveri Daily Express and Train No. 16220 Tirupati-Chamarajanagar Daily Express.

Kaveri Express: Check new timings at Bengaluru stations

Passengers taking Train No.16021 Dr MGR Chennai Central-Ashokapuram Kaveri Daily Express should note that its timings will change at seven stations from the journey starting on October 7.

At Kuppam, the train will arrive at 1:19 am and depart at 1:20 am instead of 1:28 am /1:29 am. At Banarapet, the revised timings are 1:45 am /1:47 am, against the existing 1:56 am/1:58 am.

At Whitefield, the train will arrive at 2:23 am and depart at 2:24 am as against 2:33 am/2:34 am currently. At Krishnarajapuram, the timings will move to 2:33 am/2:35 am from 2:43 am/2:45 am.

The revised timings at Bengaluru East are 2:47 am/2:48 am, instead of 2:57 am/2:58 am. At Bengaluru Cantt, the train will reach at 2:58 am and depart at 3 am, against the existing 3:08 am/3:09 am.

At KSR Bengaluru, the train will arrive at 3:45 am and leave at 3:55 am, five minutes earlier than the existing 3:50 am/4 am schedule.



Importantly, as per Southern Railway there will be no revision in timing between Kengeri and Ashokapuram.

Tirupati-Chamarajanagar Express: Earlier timings at several stations

Passenger travelling on Train No. 16220 Tirupati-Chamarajanagar Daily Express will also see schedule changes from journeys commencing on October 7.

The revised arrival/departure timings are 1:18 am/1:19 am at Patchur, 1:47 am/1:48 am at Kuppam, 1:34 am/1:35 am at Mulanur, 2:08 am /2:09 am at Kamasamudram Halt, 1:47 am/1:48 am at Kuppam, 2:37 am/2:38 am at Tyakal, 2:23 am/2:25 am at Bangarapet and 2:49 AM/2:50 am at Malur.

No timing change at five stations

As per the official update, timings remain unchanged at Whitefield (3:07 am/3:08 am), KSR Bengaluru (4:25 am/4:30 am) Baiyyappanahalli (3:26 am/3:27 am) Krishnarajapuram (3:19 am/3:20 am), Nayandahalli (4:44 am/4:45 am) and KSR Bengaluru (4:25 am/4:30 am).

Train to run slightly later at some stops

At Bengaluru East, the revised arrival/departure time will be 3:34 am/3:35 am, in comparison with 3:32 am/3:33 am at present. Bengaluru Cantt. will shift from 3:40 am/3:41 am to 3:45 am/3:47 am.

Further along the route, the train will arrive/depart at Kengeri at 4:51 am/4:52 am, Ramanagaram at 5:21 am/5:22 am, Maddur at 5:49 am/5:50 am Bidadi at 5:09 am/5:10 am, Mandya at 6:05 am /6:06 am and Channapatna at 5:33 am/5:34 am.

Passengers travelling on either of these trains from October 7 onwards should check the revised timing applicable to their boarding or destination station and plan accordingly.