Southern Railway has announced major changes in the pattern of train services in February 2026 following the approval of a Fixed Time Corridor Block in the Chennai Division. The operational block will impact several long-distance, superfast and MEMU services, leading to partial cancellations, rescheduling and regulation of trains across multiple dates.

Partial Cancellations and Rescheduling Announced

As part of the changes, Train No. 12711 Vijayawada–Dr MGR Chennai Central Pinakini Superfast Express, scheduled to depart Vijayawada at 06.10 hrs on 22 February 2026, will be partially cancelled and short-terminated at Gudur. Similarly, Train No. 12712 Dr MGR Chennai Central–Vijayawada Pinakini Superfast Express, scheduled to leave Chennai Central at 14.05 hrs on the same day, will be partially cancelled and will instead originate from Gudur at 16.15 hrs.

Two services have also been rescheduled due to the block. Train No. 06113 Dr MGR Chennai Central–Kollam Special, scheduled on 1 February 2026, will depart at 03.20 hrs on 2 February, running late by 3 hours 30 minutes. Train No. 16087 Arakkonam–Salem MEMU Express, scheduled on 6, 13, 20 and 27 February 2026, will depart 45 minutes late at 06.00 hrs.

Several Long-Distance Trains to Face Delays

Several trains will face regulation en route during February. Train No. 13351 Dhanbad–Alappuzha Express will be regulated by 3 hours 30 minutes on multiple dates. Train No. 12516 Silchar–Coimbatore Express will be delayed by 1 hour 05 minutes on 3 February and by 1 hour 35 minutes on 10, 17 and 24 February. Train No. 22504 Dibrugarh–Kanniyakumari Vivek Express will be regulated by 1 hour 35 minutes on 3, 10, 17 and 24 February.

Train No. 17656 Puducherry–Kakinada Port Express will be delayed by 1 hour 30 minutes on 5, 7, 14, 19, 21, 26 and 28 February, and by 2 hours on 12 February. Train No. 17654 Puducherry–Kacheguda Express will be regulated for durations ranging between 45 minutes and 2 hours on 3, 17, 23 and 24 February.

Other affected services include Train No. 22642 Shalimar–Thiruvananthapuram Central Superfast Express, Train No. 22648 Thiruvananthapuram North–Korba Superfast Express, Train No. 22644 Patna–Ernakulam Junction Superfast Express, Train No. 12642 Hazrat Nizamuddin–Kanniyakumari Thirukkural Superfast Express, Train No. 20630 Thiruvananthapuram Central–Secunderabad Sabari Superfast Express, and Train No. 22646 Thiruvananthapuram North–Indore Ahilyanagari Express, all of which will face delays ranging from 25 minutes to over 1 hour on specific dates in February 2026.