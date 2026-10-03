Passengers travelling between Charlapalli and Tiruvannamalai have additional train options on selected dates in October and November. Southern Railways, in a post on X, stated that the advance reservations for the special trains opened at 8 am today, October 3, 2026. The railway has announced seven services in each direction, taking the total number of trips to 14.

The services will operate as Train No. 07003 Charlapalli-Tiruvannamalai Express Special and Train No. 07004 Tiruvannamalai-Charlapalli Express Special. Southern Railway stated the two trains “will run 7 services in each direction.”

Charlapalli-Tiruvannamalai special train dates and timings

Train No. 07003 Charlapalli-Tiruvannamalai Express Special will depart from Charlapalli at 2:20 pm on October 6, 13, 20 and 27 and November 3, 10, 17. It is slated to arrive at Thiruvannamalai at 8 am the following day.

In the return trip, Train No. 07004 Tiruvannamalai-Charlapalli Express Special will depart Tiruvannamalai at 8 pm on October 7, 14, 21 and 28 and November 4, 11 and 18. It will reach Charlapalli at 2:30 pm the following day.

Check stops along the route

Train No. 07003 will have a stoppage at Kacheguda, Wanparti Road, Mahbubnagar, Shadnagar, Dhone, Yerraguntla, Kurnool City, Tadipatri, Gooty, Razampeta, Yerraguntla, Chittoor, Tirupati and Katpadi before reaching Tiruvannamalai.

On its return trip, Train No. 07004 will cover the same intermediate stations on its journey towards Charlapalli.

For passengers travelling through Tirupati, Train No. 07003 is scheduled to arrive at 2:10 am and leave at 2:15 am. Train No. 07004 will reach Tirupati at 12:30 am and leave at 12:35 am.

AC, Sleeper and General coaches available

As per the details shared by Southern Railway, the special trains will comprise three AC, Two Tier coaches, five AC Three Tier coaches, 10 sleeper Class coaches and four General Second Class coaches.

The train composition will also consist of two luggage-cum-brake vans.

Advance reservation details

Southern Railway also said that the advance reservations for the special trains opened at 8 am on October 3, 2026, from the Southern Railway end.

The special services will operate on the notified dates during October and November, giving passengers travelling between Charlapalli and Tiruvannamalai additional train options during this period.