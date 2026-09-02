The Thiruvananthapuram Division of Southern Railway operated 180 special train services during this year’s Onam festive season, carrying an additional 2.45 lakh (2,45,823) passengers, railway officials said on Wednesday, reported PTI.

Despite running its highest-ever number of additional services during the festive period, the division maintained an overall punctuality rate of 94.67% in August 2026, improving from 91% recorded in August last year.

180 special trains operated during Onam rush

Railway authorities said train punctuality was monitored closely throughout the festive period to keep services running smoothly despite the increased passenger volume.

Managing cleanliness in the special trains was among the key operational challenges during the rush. Additional housekeeping teams and resources were deployed at important locations, while cleaning operations were monitored to ensure faster and efficient turnaround of trains.

“The special train services were announced very early this year and are scheduled to manage the post-festive period traffic also,” a Southern Railway release said, reported PTI.

The railway authorities also acknowledged the media’s role in informing passengers about the special trains and additional coaches arranged during the festive season.

Kerala products sold at 34 temporary stalls

As part of the Onam arrangements, Southern Railway set up 34 temporary stalls across 11 major stations. These outlets offered passengers a range of traditional Kerala products, including books, handmade goods, banana chips, payasam and handloom items.

The initiative allowed passengers to purchase festive products during their journeys while creating an additional platform for local and small-scale entrepreneurs to promote and sell their goods.

Southern Railway said coordinated efforts by its operations, commercial, engineering, electrical, mechanical, medical, Railway Protection Force (RPF), Environment, Housekeeping and other departments helped handle the festive rush in a safe and orderly manner.