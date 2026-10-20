Southern Railway has invited Expressions of Interest (EoIs) from prospective developers to set up rail-linked cargo facilities on railway land, with plans covering warehousing, cold storage and e-commerce logistics, reported PTI.

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The initiative, being led by the railway zone’s commercial branch, aims to improve the storage and distribution of goods while encouraging businesses and producers to shift more freight to rail transport.

“The facilities could bring together smaller consignments for onward movement and improve connections between production centres, railway freight terminals and markets,” it said, reported PTI.

The proposed facilities will follow Indian Railways’ policy for Gati Shakti Multi-Modal Cargo Terminals and Cargo Related Facilities. The plan focuses on improving first- and last-mile connectivity by linking producers with railway freight terminals and connecting those terminals to final destinations through rail, road and other transport modes.

Angamali, Karukutty identified for initial assessment

Southern Railway has identified Angamali and Karukutty railway stations in Kerala’s Ernakulam district as the initial locations for assessing the feasibility of the proposed cargo facilities.

The railway zone has earmarked 4,400 square metres of land at Angamali and 3,240 square metres at Karukutty. Developers can specify their land requirements rather than seeking the entire area available at either location.

“The final area and suitability of each site will be confirmed at the tender stage,” the statement said, reported PTI.

The EoIs are intended to gather information from interested developers on the facilities they plan to establish, their proposed investments and the volume of cargo they expect to handle. The responses will help assess demand and the feasibility of developing the sites.

Warehousing, cold storage and e-commerce logistics in scope

The proposed facilities could accommodate different cargo-related activities depending on local demand and commercial viability.

“Depending on demand and feasibility, the facilities may include warehouses, cold storage for perishable goods, and small storage and order-processing centres for e-commerce. Sorting, grading, packaging and labelling services may also be provided. Cold storage, if developed, could help keep perishable goods fresh and reduce spoilage,” it said.

The facilities are expected to support the consolidation of smaller consignments and improve the movement of goods between production centres and markets. Cold storage could also help businesses handling perishable products manage their cargo more effectively.

Under the proposed framework, selected private entities would develop and operate the facilities using their own funds and bearing the associated risks. The proposed licence period is 25 years.

“The framework provides for development and operation by selected private entities at their own cost and risk, with a proposed licence period of 25 years. Applicable land charges and minimum railway freight commitments would form part of the terms,” the statement added, as per PTI.