To meet growing travel demand and provide better connectivity during the busy season, Southern Railway has extended special train services connecting key destinations in Tamil Nadu, including Tambaram in Chennai, Tuticorin in southern Tamil Nadu and Kanniyakumari, the southernmost part of the state.

The extended services will offer more travel options for passengers travelling across Tamil Nadu during July and August 2026.

The special trains between Tambaram, Tuticorin, Chennai Egmore and Kanniyakumari will continue to operate on selected days. The extension is expected to benefit passengers travelling for work, education, tourism and other purposes.

Check out the train schedule, timings, and route below.

Tuticorin – Tambaram Special Train: Route, Schedule

The Tuticorin – Tambaram Special (Train No. 06018) will run every Monday until July 27, 2026. The service has been extended for four additional trips. The return service, Tambaram – Tuticorin Special (Train No. 06017), will operate every Tuesday till July 28, 2026, also covering four trips.

The train will connect important stations including Tuticorin, Tuticorin Melur, Kovilpatti, Sattur, Virudunagar Junction, Madurai Junction, Kodaikanal Road, Dindigul Junction, Tiruchchirappalli Junction, Thanjavur Junction, Papanasam, Kumbakonam, Mayiladuthurai Junction, Sirkazhi, Chidambaram, Tiruppadiripuliyur, Melpattambakkam, Panruti, Villupuram Junction, Melmaruvathur, Chengalpattu Junction and Tambaram.

Chennai Egmore – Kanniyakumari Special Train: Route, Schedule

The special train between Chennai Egmore and Kanniyakumari (Train No. 06045) will operate on Fridays from July 10, 2026, to July 31, 2026. The service will have four additional trips. Similarly, the train in the return direction (Train No. 06046) will run on Sundays from July 12, 2026, to August 2, 2026.

This train will provide connectivity between Chennai and southern Tamil Nadu through major stations such as Tambaram, Chengalpattu, Melmaruvathur, Villupuram, Vriddhachalam, Ariyalur, Srirangam, Tiruchchirappalli, Dindigul, Kodaikanal Road, Madurai, Virudunagar, Sattur, Kovilpatti, Tirunelveli, Valliyur, Nagercoil and Kanniyakumari.

More travel options for passengers

The extension of these special train services will provide passengers with more travel options between northern and southern parts of Tamil Nadu. The additional trips will help students, employees, tourists and families plan their journeys more conveniently during the extended period. With improved connectivity between major destinations, passengers can expect easier travel and better access to different regions of the state.