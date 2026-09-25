Southern Railway has announced permanent coach augmentation on two train services connecting Mangaluru and Tambaram with Rameswaram to cater to rising passenger demand.

The railway zone will add AC Three-Tier coaches to the Mangaluru Central-Rameswaram Express, while the Tambaram-Rameswaram Express will get additional AC Two-Tier, AC Three-Tier and Sleeper Class coaches. Southern Railway has also announced a one-way special train between Tambaram and Podanur on September 25.

Mangaluru Central-Rameswaram Express to get 2 additional AC 3-Tier coaches

Train Nos. 16622/16621 Mangaluru Central-Rameswaram-Mangaluru Central Express will be permanently augmented with two AC Three-Tier coaches.

The additional coaches will be attached to the Mangaluru Central-bound service from October 3, 2026, and to the Rameswaram-bound service from October 4.

After the augmentation, the train will comprise two AC Two-Tier coaches, eight AC Three-Tier coaches, six Sleeper Class coaches, four General Second Class coaches, one Second Class Divyangjan-friendly coach and one luggage-cum-brake van.

The increase in AC Three-Tier capacity will provide additional reserved seating and sleeping space for passengers travelling on the Mangaluru-Rameswaram route.

Tambaram-Rameswaram Express to get 3 more coaches

Train Nos. 16103/16104 Tambaram-Rameswaram-Tambaram Express will also receive additional coaches on a permanent basis.

The train will get one AC Two-Tier coach, one AC Three-Tier coach and one Sleeper Class coach. These will be added to the Tambaram-originating service from October 1, 2026, and to the Rameswaram-originating service from October 2.

Following the augmentation, the train will have two AC Two-Tier coaches, six AC Three-Tier coaches, seven Sleeper Class coaches, four General Second Class coaches, one Second Class Divyangjan-friendly coach and one luggage-cum-brake van.

The permanent additions are intended to increase carrying capacity on the route as passenger demand rises.

One-way Tambaram-Podanur special on September 25

Southern Railway will also operate Train No. 06025 Tambaram-Podanur One Way Express Special on September 25, 2026.

The train will depart Tambaram at 11 pm on Friday and reach Podanur at 9 am on Saturday. It will make scheduled stops at Chennai Egmore, Perambur, Tiruvallur, Arakkonam, Katpadi, Jolarpettai, Salem, Erode and Tiruppur before terminating at Podanur.

The special service will comprise one AC First Class-cum-AC Two-Tier coach, 14 Sleeper Class coaches, four General Second Class coaches and two luggage-cum-brake vans.

The additional coaches on the two regular services will remain in operation permanently, while the Tambaram-Podanur service is a one-time special train to provide an additional travel option on September 25.