The Southern Railway has announced major changes in train operations under the Madurai Division as part of a Fixed Time Corridor Block for safety and maintenance work scheduled through May and early June 2026.

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The changes include diversions, skipped stoppages, additional halts, and minor rescheduling across several long-distance trains. These adjustments will be implemented on specific dates, and passengers are advised to carefully check their train schedules before travel.

Multiple trains diverted on specific dates, revised stoppages announced

Train No. 16352 Nagercoil – Lokmanya Tilak Express, scheduled to depart Nagercoil at 06:15 hrs on May 7, 10, 14, 17, 21, 24, 28, 31 and June 4 and 7, 2026, will be diverted via Madurai, Manamadurai, Karaikkudi and Tiruchchirappalli. The train will skip Dindigul but will have additional stoppages at Manamadurai, Sivaganga, Karaikkudi and Pudukkottai.

Train No. 12666 Kanniyakumari – Howrah Superfast Express, departing at 05:50 hrs on May 9, 16, 23, 30 and June 6, 2026, will run via Virudunagar, Manamadurai, Karaikkudi and Tiruchchirappalli. It will skip Madurai, Kodaikanal Road and Dindigul, while adding stops at Aruppukkottai, Manamadurai, Sivaganga, Karaikkudi and Pudukkottai.

Train No. 16128 Guruvayur Express, scheduled to leave at 23:15 hrs from May 6 up to June 6, 2026 (except May 19), will also be diverted via Virudunagar, Manamadurai, Karaikkudi and Tiruchchirappalli. It will skip Madurai, Sholavandan, Kodaikanal Road, Dindigul and Manapparai, and will instead stop at Aruppukkottai, Manamadurai, Sivaganga, Karaikkudi and Pudukkottai.

Train No. 17170 Kanniyakumari – Hyderabad Express, leaving at 05:15 hrs on May 8, 15, 22, 29 and June 5, 2026, will run via Madurai, Manamadurai, Karaikkudi and Tiruchchirappalli, skipping Kodaikanal Road and Dindigul. Additional stoppages will be provided at Manamadurai, Sivaganga, Karaikkudi and Pudukkottai.

Train No. 17616 Tuticorin – Kacheguda Express, departing at 07:40 hrs on May 6, 13, 27 and June 3, 2026, will be diverted via Virudunagar, Manamadurai, Karaikkudi and Tiruchchirappalli, skipping Madurai and Dindigul, with extra stops at Manamadurai, Sivaganga, Karaikkudi and Pudukkottai.

Train No. 22631 Madurai – Bikaner Anuvrat Superfast Express, leaving at 12:10 hrs on May 28, 2026, will be diverted via Madurai, Manamadurai, Karaikkudi and Tiruchchirappalli, skipping Kodaikanal Road and Dindigul, and will have additional stoppages at Manamadurai and Karaikkudi.

One route change, minor delay in Tejas service

Train No. 16354 Nagercoil – Kacheguda Express, scheduled to leave at 09:25 hrs on May 30, 2026, will run via Dindigul and Karur, skipping Tiruchchirappalli.

Separately, Train No. 22672 Madurai – Chennai Egmore Tejas Express, scheduled to depart at 15:30 hrs on May 30, 2026, will be rescheduled to leave at 16:00 hrs, resulting in a delay of 30 minutes.