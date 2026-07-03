In a significant development, Southern Railway has decided to extend special weekly superfast train services between Tirunelveli and Chennai Egmore. The trains will operate for an additional month in July on a demand basis to provide additional travel options for passengers heading between southern Tamil Nadu and the state capital.

In a post on X, Southern Railway announced that a total of four services will be operated in each direction during the month.

Tirunelveli to Chennai Egmore schedule

Special Train No. 06070 will run from Tirunelveli to Chennai Egmore on July 9, 16, 23 and 30 (Thursdays).

The train will depart Tirunelveli at 11:35 pm and reach Chennai Egmore at 10:45 am the next day. The overnight service has been introduced to ease the rush on regular trains operating along the busy route.

Railway officials said the special service is aimed at providing additional seats for passengers travelling for work, education and other purposes during the peak travel period.

Chennai Egmore to Tirunelveli service

In the return direction, Train No. 06069 will operate from Chennai Egmore to Tirunelveli on July 10, 17, 24 and 31 (Fridays).

The train will leave Chennai Egmore at 1:25 pm and arrive in Tirunelveli at 1:00 am the next day. Like the onward journey, four services have been scheduled for the return trip.

Booking details

Importantly, passengers planning to travel between Tirunelveli and Chennai Egmore are advised to book their tickets early. Since the special services are expected to witness strong demand.

Southern Railway has also informed passengers that the detailed station-wise timetable and stoppage information will be released separately. Travellers are encouraged to check the latest updates through official Indian Railways booking platforms and Southern Railway’s communication channels before planning their journey.

The introduction of these special trains is part of Indian Railways’ ongoing efforts to enhance passenger convenience by operating additional services during periods of high travel demand. The move is expected to offer much-needed relief to commuters and long-distance travellers while improving connectivity between Chennai and the southern districts of Tamil Nadu throughout July.are going to get more published in the dressing in the industry freiind s s bftreinds are also in the