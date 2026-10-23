Passengers planning to travel between Kerala and Delhi during the festive season will have additional train options. Southern Railway has announced special express services interlinking Thiruvananthapuram North in Kerala with Hazrat Nizamuddin in Delhi, offering travel options through Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra.

In an official post on X, Southern Railway announced that trains numbered 06073 and 06074 will run three services in each direction, making a total of six one-way journeys. The special trains will offer additional connectivity for passengers travelling between southern India and the national capital during the festive period.

Thiruvananthapuram-Delhi Diwali special trains: Check timings

As per the official schedule shared by Southern Railway, train number 06073 Thiruvananthapuram North-Hazrat Nizamuddin Express Special, will leave Thiruvananthapuram North at 2 pm on Monday and reach Hazrat Nizamuddin at 11:50 pm on Wednesday.

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On the return trip, train number 06074 Hazrat Nizamuddin-Thiruvananthapuram North Express Special will leave Hazrat Nizamuddin at 5:45 am on Thursday and arrive at Thiruvananthapuram North at 4:30 pm on Saturday.

Train number Route Departure Arrival 06073 Thiruvananthapuram North–Hazrat Nizamuddin Monday, 2:00 pm Wednesday, 11:50 pm 06074 Hazrat Nizamuddin–Thiruvananthapuram North Thursday, 5:45 am Saturday, 4:30 pm

Southern Railway has also announced three trips in each direction. Passengers should check the specific operating dates while booking.

Which stations will the Diwali special trains cover?

The special trains will have stoppages at several important stations along the route, giving passengers from different cities access to the additional services.

Major stations in Kerala and Tamil Nadu: Varkala Sivagiri, Mavelikara, Kanyakulam, Changanaserry, Kollam, Tiruvalla, Chengannur, Kottayam, Aluva, Podanur, Erode, Ernakulam Junction, Thrissur, Palakkad, Salem, Jolarpettai and Katpadi.

Major stations on the onward route: Renigunta, Vijayawada, Warangal, Nellore, Chirala, Balharshah, Rani Kamalapati, Mancherial, Warangal, Itarsi, Sirpur Kaghaznagar, Nagpur, Virangana Lakshmibai Jhansi, Agra Cantt, Gwalior and Mathura.

Key station timings for train 06073

Station Arrival Departure Thiruvananthapuram North — 2:00 pm Ernakulam Junction 6:00 pm 6:05 pm Thrissur 8:12 pm 8:15 pm Palakkad 9:35 pm 9:45 pm Vijayawada 1:20 pm 1:30 pm Nagpur 1:00 am 1:05 am Itarsi 6:10 am 6:20 am Gwalior 4:35 pm 4:40 pm Agra Cantt 7:19 pm 7:20 pm Mathura 8:15 pm 8:20 pm Hazrat Nizamuddin 11:50 pm —

When did advance reservations open?

As per the Southern Railway’s official post, advance reservations for the Diwali special trains started at 8:00 am on October 23, 2026, from the Southern Railway end.

Passengers planning to travel on these trains can check ticket availability through authorised railway reservations channels.

What should passengers know before travelling?

The special services are intended to offer additional travel options during the festive season. With three trips announced in each direction, passengers travelling between Kerala and Delhi can check whether the operating dates match their travel options.

Traveller are also advised to confirm their journey date, boarding station, departure time and ticket availability before booking.