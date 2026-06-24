Southern Railways’ Chennai Division has announced temporary changes to several express train services in connection with yard remodelling work at Arakkonam, with two trains getting an extra halt at Tiruvallur and two others being routed through alternate stations to keep traffic moving around the work site.

Extra halt at Tiruvallur

The Kacheguda–Chengalpattu Express, which leaves Kacheguda at 5 pm and runs on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, will halt additionally at Tiruvallur from June 17 to June 25 on account of the remodelling work.

The Kacheguda–Puducherry Express, departing Kacheguda at the same time but running on Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays, will get the same additional stoppage at Tiruvallur over the same period.

Trains routed via Tiruttani, Melpakkam and Tirumalpur

Two daily express services between Tirupati and Puducherry will pass through a set of alternate stations to work around the ongoing remodelling at Arakkonam.

The Tirupati–Puducherry Express, which leaves Tirupati at 4:10 pm, will run via Tiruttani, Arakkonam North Cabin, Melpakkam and Tirumalpur from June 17 to June 26, and will not halt at Arakkonam during this period.

Its return service, the Puducherry–Tirupati Express, departing Puducherry at 2:40 pm, will pass through the same stations in reverse order, Tirumalpur, Melpakkam, Arakkonam North Cabin and Tiruttani over the same ten-day window.

Reason for the changes

The railway said the adjustments are necessitated by yard remodelling works currently underway at Arakkonam, a key junction on the Chennai–Renigunta route. Passengers travelling on these routes have been advised to check updated schedules before their journey.