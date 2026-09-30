Passengers travelling on five Southern Railway train services will get additional accommodation as the railway zone has announced the permanent addition of coaches to cater to increasing passenger demand.

The changes cover trains connecting Tambaram with Sengottai and Kanniyakumari, Chennai Egmore with Mangaluru Central, Dr MGR Chennai Central with Coimbatore and Thiruvananthapuram Central. Depending on the train, additional AC, Sleeper Class, General Second Class and AC Chair Car coaches will be provided.

The augmentation will be applicable on different dates on the train and the direction, commencing from September 29, 2026.

Tambaram-Sengottai train gets seven more coaches

Train Nos. 20681/20682 Tambaram-Sengottai-Tambaram Silambu Superfast Express will get seven additional coaches. The coach composition will be one AC Two Tier, two AC Three Tier, three Sleeper Class and one General Second Class coach.

The change will be implemented from Tambaram on October 2 and from Sengottai on October 3. Following the augmentation, the train composition will comprise one AC First Class-cum-AC Two Tier, two AC Two Tier, four AC Three Tier, 11 Sleeper, four General Class and two Second Class Divyangjan-friendly coaches.

Tambaram-Kanniyakumari train gets additional capacity

Train Nos 22657/22658 Tambaram-Kanniyakumari Superfast Express will also get seven additional coaches. These comprise one AC Two Tier, two AC Three Tier, three Sleeper Class and one General Class coach.

The augmentation will come into effect from Tambaram on October 4 and from Kanniyakumari on October 5.

After the change, the train will have one AC First Class-cum-AC Two Tier, two AC Two Tier, four AC three Tier, 11 Sleeper, four General Second Class and two Second Class Divyangjan-friendly coaches.

Chennai-Coimbatore Shatabdi gets extra AC Chair Car

Train Nos. 12243/12244 Dr MGR Chennai Central-Coimbatore-Dr MGR Chennai Central Shatabdi Express will be permanently segmented with one additional AC Chair Car coach.

The revised arrangement will be implemented for both Chennai Central and Coimbatore from October 1. After the augmentation, the train will have one AC Executive Chair Car, nine AC Chair Car coaches and two luggage-cum-brake vans.

Chennai-Mangaluru train gets extra Sleeper coach

Train Nos. 16159/16160 Chennai Egmore-Mangalore Central-Chennai Egmore Express will receive one additional Sleeper Class coach. The change has come into effect from Chennai Egmore on September 29 and from Mangaluru Central from October 1.

Following augmentation, the train will have one AC Two Tier, two AC Three Tier, 12 Sleeper, two Chair Car, four General Second Class and two Divyangjan-friendly Second Class coaches.

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Chennai-Thiruvananthapuram train gets two AC coaches

Train nos. 22207/22208 Dr MGR Chennai Central-Thiruvananthapuram Central-Dr MGR Chennai Central will get two additional AC Three Tier coaches. The additional coaches will be launched from Chennai Central from October 2 and from Thiruvananthapuram Central from October 4.

Its composition after augmentation will comprise AC First Class, two AC Two Tier, 11 AC Three Tier, one Pantry Car and two luggage-cum brake vans.

Southern Railway stated the five services are being permanently augmented with additional coaches to cater to increasing passenger demand.