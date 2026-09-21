South Western Railway has announced changes to the operation of 18 trains in Karnataka as work is carried out at Tolahunse Yard. The work is linked to the Tumakuru-Davangere new broad-gauge line and connectivity arrangements at Tolahunse Yard.

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The changes include cancellations, short termination and originating changes, and diversions on selected dates between September 21 and October 13, 2026. Passengers travelling through Davangere, Harihar, Birur, Hubballi and other stations on the affected routes have been advised to check the revised train schedule before travelling.

Which trains will be cancelled or partially cancelled?

Train No. 16214 SSS Hubballi-Arsikere Daily Express will be cancelled on October 8 and 9. Its return service, Train No. 16213 Arsikere-SSS Hubballi Daily Express, will be cancelled on October 9 and 10.

Train No. 12725 KSR Bengaluru-Dharwad Siddaganga Daily Superfast Express will be partially cancelled between Birur and Dharwad on 10 selected dates: September 22, 23 and 27, and October 1, 2, 3, 6, 7, 8 and 9. On these dates, the train will terminate at Birur instead of Dharwad.

Train No. 12726 Dharwad-KSR Bengaluru Siddaganga Daily Superfast Express will start from Birur instead of Dharwad on September 23, 24 and 28, and October 2, 3, 4, 7, 8, 9 and 10.

Train No. 17347 SSS Hubballi-Chitradurga Daily Express will be curtailed between Harihar and Chitradurga on September 25, 26 and 27, and October 1, 5, 6, 11, 12 and 13. It will terminate at Harihar instead of Chitradurga.

Its return service, Train No. 17348 Chitradurga-SSS Hubballi Daily Express, will originate from Harihar instead of Chitradurga on the same dates.

Train No. 20676 Mysuru-Belagavi Express will also be partially cancelled between Birur and Belagavi on September 25, 26 and 27, and October 1, 5, 6, 11, 12 and 13. It will terminate at Birur instead of Belagavi.

Train No. 20675 Belagavi-Mysuru Express will originate from Birur instead of Belagavi on September 26, 27 and 28, and October 2, 5, 6, 11, 12 and 13.

Long-distance trains to take alternate routes

South Western Railway will also divert several long-distance services to avoid the affected section.

Train No. 19667 Udaipur City-Mysuru Humsafar Weekly Express will run via SSS Hubballi, Ballari, Guntakal, Dharmavaram and KSR Bengaluru on September 21 and October 5. It will skip its scheduled stoppage at Davangere.

Train No. 22497 Shri Ganganagar-Tiruchchirappalli Weekly Superfast Express will take the SSS Hubballi-Ballari-Guntakal-Dharmavaram-Krishnarajapuram route on September 21 and October 5. It will skip Harihar, Davangere, Birur, Arsikere, Tumakuru and Banaswadi.

Train Nos. 56529 Harihar-Hosapete Daily Passenger and 56530 Hosapete-Harihar Daily Passenger will be diverted through Harihar-Amaravathi Colony-Teligi and Teligi-Amaravathi Colony-Harihar, respectively, from September 21 to October 13. Both services will skip Davangere and Tolahunse.

Train No. 17310 Vasco Da Gama-Yesvantpur Daily Express will operate via SSS Hubballi, Ballari, Rayadurg and Chikjajur on September 22, 23 and 27, and October 1, 2, 3, 6, 7, 8, 9 and 11. It will skip Haveri, Ranibennur, Harihar and Davangere.

Train No. 17391 KSR Bengaluru-Sindhanur Daily Express will be diverted via Chikjajur, Rayadurg and Ginigera on September 22, 23 and October 1, 2, 6, 7, 8 and 9. The train will skip a long list of scheduled stops, including Mayakonda, Davangere, Harihar, Ranibennur, Haveri, Hubballi, Gadag, Talakal and Koppal.

Train No. 04113 Prayagraj-SSS Hubballi Weekly Express Special will run via Dhone, Gooty, Guntakal, Ballari and SSS Hubballi on October 3 and 10. It will skip Anantapur, Dharmavaram, Hindupur, Yelahanka, Tumakuru, Arsikere, Davangere and Haveri.

Train No. 14805 Yesvantpur-Barmer Weekly AC Express will be diverted via Birur, Chikjajur, Rayadurg, Ballari and Gadag on October 5. It will not halt at Davangere and SSS Hubballi.

Train No. 07314 Kollam-SSS Hubballi Weekly Express Special will operate via SMVT Bengaluru, Dharmavaram, Guntakal and Ballari on October 5, skipping Tumakuru, Arsikere, Birur, Davangere and Haveri.

Train No. 04114 SSS Hubballi-Prayagraj Weekly Express Special will take the SSS Hubballi-Ballari-Guntakal-Gooty-Dhone route on October 6. It will skip Haveri, Davangere, Arsikere, Tumakuru, Yelahanka, Hindupur, Dharmavaram and Anantapur.

The temporary changes have been announced to facilitate the Tolahunse Yard work associated with the Tumakuru-Davangere new broad-gauge line. Passengers affected by the changes should check the revised route, stoppages and originating or terminating station before starting their journey.