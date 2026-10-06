South Western Railway (SWR) recorded 4.41 million tonnes of originating freight loading in September 2026, up 5.9% from 4.17 million tonnes in the same month last year, according to railway data.

Iron ore remained the largest contributor to freight loading during the month, with 1.70 million tonnes, marking 4% growth year on year. Pig iron and finished steel followed with 1.127 million tonnes, up 24.4%, while coal loading stood at 0.90 million tonnes, an increase of 20.8%.

Mineral oil loading rose 79.3% to 0.217 million tonnes. Container traffic increased 31.3% to 0.105 million tonnes, while cement loading grew 23.3% to 0.037 million tonnes. Food grain loading stood at 0.007 million tonnes.

Freight loading up 5.8% in April-September

SWR’s originating freight loading during April-September 2026 reached 26.1 million tonnes, registering 5.8% growth over the corresponding period of 2025.

Iron ore accounted for 10.17 million tonnes of the cumulative loading, up 4.7%. Pig iron and finished steel contributed 5.95 million tonnes, a 10.5% increase, while coal loading rose 11.4% to 5.36 million tonnes.

Other goods recorded 1.25 million tonnes, up 20%, while mineral oil loading increased 15.9% to 1.24 million tonnes. Container traffic rose 13.4% to 0.55 million tonnes and cement loading increased 18.2% to 0.22 million tonnes. Food grain loading recorded the highest growth among the listed commodities, rising 89.4% to 0.09 million tonnes.

Passenger revenue rises 26.87% in September

SWR’s gross revenue stood at Rs 870 crore in September, an increase of Rs 119 crore, or 15.91%, from the year-ago period.

Passenger revenue increased 26.87% to Rs 357.5 crore, exceeding the monthly target by Rs 36.96 crore, or 11.53%. Passenger volumes also rose 6.83% year on year to 1.5 crore.

Freight revenue grew 8.72% to Rs 465 crore. Other coaching revenue increased 10.51% to Rs 28.81 crore, while sundry revenue rose 24.14% to Rs 18.87 crore. Parcel revenue stood at Rs 15.89 crore, up 10.35% from September 2025.

For the April-September period, SWR’s gross revenue reached Rs 4,730 crore, marking a 4.91% increase over the previous year. Passenger revenue rose 15.43% to Rs 1,904.10 crore, while passenger volumes increased 4.78% to 9.2 crore.

Freight revenue during the six-month period stood at Rs 2,546 crore. Parcel revenue increased 5.38% to Rs 89.50 crore, while ticket-checking earnings rose 2.56% to Rs 33.71 crore.

General Manager Shri P Ananth applauded the efforts of the workforce and officers for their commendable achievement in freight loading and earnings.