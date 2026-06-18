South Western Railway has announced the extension of several special train services operating between SMVT Bengaluru and Thiruvananthapuram North, providing additional travel options for passengers during July 2026.

According to the railway zone, the services will continue with the existing timings, stoppages and train composition. The extension covers multiple weekly special trains running on different days between Karnataka and Kerala.

Four Additional Services for Monday and Wednesday Specials

Train No. 06523 SMVT Bengaluru–Thiruvananthapuram North Special, which departs SMVT Bengaluru at 7:25 pm on Mondays and reaches Thiruvananthapuram North at 1:15 pm the following day, will now run on June 29 and July 13, 20 and 27, 2026.

The return service, Train No. 06524 Thiruvananthapuram North–SMVT Bengaluru Special, departing at 3:15 pm on Tuesdays and arriving in Bengaluru at 8:30 am the next day, has been extended to June 30 and July 14, 21 and 28, 2026.

Similarly, Train No. 06547 SMVT Bengaluru–Thiruvananthapuram North Special, operating on Wednesdays, will run on July 1, 15, 22 and 29, while Train No. 06548 Thiruvananthapuram North–SMVT Bengaluru Special, operating on Thursdays, will run on July 2, 16, 23 and 30, 2026.

Weekend Special Services Also Extended

South Western Railway has also extended the services of the weekend special trains on the route.

Train No. 06555 SMVT Bengaluru–Thiruvananthapuram North Special, which leaves Bengaluru at 10:00 pm on Fridays and reaches Thiruvananthapuram North at 2:00 pm the next day, will operate on July 10, 17 and 24, 2026.

The corresponding return service, Train No. 06556 Thiruvananthapuram North–SMVT Bengaluru Special, departing at 2:15 pm on Sundays and reaching Bengaluru at 8:15 am the next morning, will run on July 12, 19 and 26, 2026.

The railway administration said advance reservation for these extended special train services will open shortly through the Southern Railway reservation system, enabling passengers to book tickets for the additional trips.