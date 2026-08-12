South Western Railway will cancel six train services on select dates in October and November 2026. The cancellations have been announced due to track maintenance and engineering works in the Mysuru Division, according to SWR release.

The cancellations have been scheduled in view of a line block between Shrivagilu and Yedakumeri stations. The affected services include three train pairs operating on the Yesvantpur-Mangaluru Junction and Yesvantpur-Karwar routes.

Yesvantpur-Mangaluru trains cancelled on 12 days

Train No. 16575 Yesvantpur-Mangaluru Junction Tri-weekly Express will be cancelled on October 4, 6, 8, 11, 13, 15, 22, 25, 27 and 29, and November 1 and 3.

Its corresponding Train No. 16576 Mangaluru Junction-Yesvantpur Tri-weekly Express will remain cancelled on October 5, 7, 9, 12, 14, 16, 23, 26, 28 and 30, and November 2 and 4.

Both services will be cancelled on 12 days each.

Yesvantpur-Karwar services cancelled on 11 days

Train No. 16515 Yesvantpur-Karwar Tri-weekly Express will be cancelled on October 5, 7, 9, 12, 14, 21, 23, 26, 28 and 30, and November 2.

Meanwhile, Train No. 16516 Karwar-Yesvantpur Tri-weekly Express will not operate on October 6, 8, 10, 13, 15, 22, 24, 27, 29 and 31, and November 3.

Each of these services will be cancelled on 11 days.

Weekly Yesvantpur-Mangaluru service also affected

The third train pair to be affected is the weekly service between Yesvantpur and Mangaluru Junction.

Train No. 16539 Yesvantpur-Mangaluru Junction Weekly Express will be cancelled on October 10, 24 and 31.

Its return service, Train No. 16540 Mangaluru Junction-Yesvantpur Weekly Express, will remain cancelled on October 11 and 25 and November 1.

South Western Railway said the cancellations have been necessitated by the line block required for track maintenance and engineering works between Shrivagilu and Yedakumeri stations in the Mysuru Division.