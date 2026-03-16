South Western Railway has announced multiple changes to train operations in the Bengaluru division due to scheduled work at a level crossing between Mallasandra and Gubbi stations. The railway zone said several services will be cancelled, partially cancelled, diverted, regulated or rescheduled on different dates in April 2026.

According to officials, the adjustments are necessary to facilitate work at Level Crossing (LC No. 50), and passengers travelling through the affected section have been advised to check train schedules before planning their journeys.

Several Trains Cancelled and Partially Cancelled

As part of the temporary changes, Train No. 16239/16240 Chikkamagaluru–Yesvantpur–Chikkamagaluru Daily Express and Train No. 12614 KSR Bengaluru–Mysuru Wodeyar Daily Express will remain cancelled on April 8 and April 15, 2026. In addition, Train No. 66567 KSR Bengaluru–Tumakuru MEMU and Train No. 66572 Tumakuru–KSR Bengaluru MEMU will not run on April 8.

Some services will also operate with partial cancellations. Train No. 20652 Talguppa–KSR Bengaluru Daily Express will run only up to Arsikere and will terminate there on April 8, 11, 12 and 15 instead of continuing to Bengaluru. Similarly, Train No. 12725 KSR Bengaluru–Dharwad Siddaganga Daily Express will start its journey from Arsikere instead of KSR Bengaluru on the same dates.

Meanwhile, Train No. 12726 Dharwad–KSR Bengaluru Siddaganga Daily Express will be partially cancelled between Arsikere and KSR Bengaluru on April 8 and April 15 and will terminate at Arsikere.

Diversions, Regulation and Rescheduling Announced

A few long-distance services will operate on diverted routes during the maintenance work. Train No. 17310 Vasco Da Gama–Yesvantpur Daily Express, departing on April 7 and April 14, will run via Arsikere, Hassan, Nelamangala and Yesvantpur, skipping scheduled halts at Tiptur and Tumakuru.

Similarly, Train No. 17316 Velankanni–Vasco Da Gama Weekly Express on April 7 and April 14 will run via Chikbanavar, Nelamangala, Hassan and Arsikere, bypassing Tumakuru and Tiptur. Train No. 20689 Yesvantpur–Shivamogga Town Daily Express, departing on April 8 and April 15, will follow the same diversion.

Train No. 20676 Mysuru–Belagavi Vishwamanav Daily Superfast Express will also operate on a diverted route via Mysuru, Hole Narsipur, Hassan and Arsikere on April 8 and April 15, skipping stops between Pandavapura and Tiptur.

Railway authorities also said some trains will face brief delays. The Vasco Da Gama–Yesvantpur Daily Express will be regulated for around 20 minutes on April 10 and April 11, while the Yesvantpur–Shivamogga Town Daily Express will be regulated for about 60 minutes on April 11 and April 12.

In addition, certain services will depart later than scheduled. Train No. 19667 Udaipur City–Mysuru Humsafar Weekly Express will be rescheduled by 200 minutes from Udaipur City on April 6 and April 13. Train No. 22497 Shri Ganganagar–Tiruchchirappalli Humsafar Weekly Express will depart 150 minutes later on the same dates.

Train No. 12649 Yesvantpur–Hazrat Nizamuddin Karnataka Sampark Kranti Express will leave Yesvantpur 30 minutes late on April 8 and April 15. Meanwhile, Train No. 12777 SSS Hubballi–Thiruvananthapuram North Weekly Superfast Express will depart 60 minutes later from Hubballi on April 8 and April 15 and will also be regulated by around 40 minutes during its journey.