South Western Railway has permanently added three AC 3-Tier Economy coaches to the Yesvantpur-Thiruvananthapuram North Garib Rath Express to increase passenger accommodation. The additional coaches will be introduced on the Yesvantpur-originating service from October 18 and on the return service from October 19.

With the augmentation, the train’s composition will increase from 18 to 21 LHB coaches. The revised composition will include 19 AC 3-Tier Economy coaches and two luggage-cum-brake and generator cars.

Garib Rath Express to have 21 coaches



Train No. 12257, the Yesvantpur-Thiruvananthapuram North Tri-weekly Garib Rath Express, will operate with the three additional coaches from its departure from Yesvantpur on October 18.

Train No. 12258, the Thiruvananthapuram North-Yesvantpur Tri-weekly Garib Rath Express, will receive the additional coaches from its departure on October 19. The railway zone has made the augmentation permanent to provide more accommodation for passengers travelling on the route.

Dasara festival: Temporary halts for 3 train services



South Western Railway has also announced temporary stoppages for three train services at selected stations in view of the Dasara festival. These additional halts will apply to journeys commencing between October 16 and October 21.

The services covered are the Mysuru-Shivamogga Town-Mysuru Unreserved Express (16225/16226), Mysuru-Talguppa-Mysuru Kuvempu Express (16222/16221) and Belagavi-Mysuru-Belagavi Express (17301/17302).

The Mysuru-Shivamogga Town Unreserved Express will receive additional halts at Belagula, Krishnarajasagara, Kallur Yedahalli Halt, Sagarakatte, Dornahalli, Hampapura, Arjunahalli Halt, Hosa Agrahara and Mavinkere.

The Mysuru-Talguppa Kuvempu Express will stop additionally at Krishnarajasagara, Kallur Yedahalli Halt, Dornahalli, Hampapura and Arjunahalli Halt.

The Belagavi-Mysuru Express service will have temporary stoppages at Belagula, Sagarakatte, Hosa Agrahara, Akkihebbalu, Birahalli Halt, Mandagere and Mavinkere.

Passengers planning to travel on these trains during the Dasara period should check the applicable arrival and departure timings for their boarding stations before starting their journeys. The temporary stoppages are limited to the notified travel period, while the three additional coaches on the Garib Rath Express will remain a permanent feature.