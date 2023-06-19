scorecardresearch
South India to get another Vande Bharat Express! Indian Railways conducts trial run of semi-high speed train on THIS route

This eight coaches blue and white colour train is expected to be flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi later this month.

Written by Anish Mondal
New Delhi
The train will be operated and maintained by the South Western Railway (SWR) zone.

Indian Railways is working on a mission mode to introduce Vande Bharat Express across its network. On Monday, the national transporter conducted the trial run of South India’s new semi-high speed train. The train will be operated and maintained by the South Western Railway (SWR) zone.

This eight coaches blue and white colour train is expected to be flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi later this month. However, the scheduled date and time of its launch is not yet known.

Routes and Frequency of South Western Railway’s new Vande Bharat Express:-

The new age train will run between KSR Bengaluru and Dharwad railway stations. The train is expected to run six days a week.

Trial run of KSR Bengaluru-Dharwad Vande Bharat Express:-

The trial run of this new ultra modern train commenced today morning in the presence of senior railway officials. The authorities will conduct more trials before the final launch of the train.

The train departed from KSR Bengaluru railway station at 05:45 hrs and reached Dharwad at 12:40 hrs. After a brief halt of half an hour, the train will again leave for KSR Bengaluru at 13:15 hrs and arrive at the destination at 20:10 hrs.

Distance and Travel time of KSR Bengaluru-Dharwad Vande Bharat Express:-

The operation of KSR Bengaluru-Dharwad Vande Bharat Express will reduce the travel time between the two cities. The commuters can travel a distance of 490 km in less than seven hours.

At present, the fastest trains between the two cities are – 20653 SBC BGM Express and Rani Chennamma Express. Both the trains take seven hours and twenty eight minutes to cover the same distance.  

Stoppage of KSR Bengaluru-Dharwad Vande Bharat Express:-

During its journey between the two cities, the new blue and white colour train is likely to halt at three railway stations. These are: Yesvantpur Junction, Davangare, and SSS Hubbali. 

First published on: 19-06-2023 at 11:11 IST

