South Eastern Railway has announced changes to several train services in the Adra Division due to developmental works. The changes include cancellations and short termination or origination of trains on select dates in August, according to SER release.

The affected services include MEMU and Express trains operating on routes connecting Adra, Asansol, Purulia, Tatanagar, Midnapore, Bhaga and other stations. Passengers have been advised to check the revised schedules before travelling.

These trains to remain cancelled

Train No. 68046/68045 Asansol–Adra–Asansol MEMU will remain cancelled on August 13, 14 and 16. Train No. 68090/68089 Adra–Midnapore–Adra MEMU will also be cancelled on August 11, 14 and 16.

Train No. 68077/68078 Adra–Bhaga–Adra MEMU will remain cancelled on August 16. Train No. 63594/63593 Asansol–Purulia–Asansol MEMU will be cancelled on August 12 and 13.

Train No. 68023/68024 Jhargram–Purulia–Jhargram MEMU will remain cancelled on August 11 and 13, while Train No. 68056 Tatanagar–Asansol MEMU will be cancelled on August 16.

Several trains to be short-terminated or short-originated

Besides cancellations, several services will either terminate at an intermediate station or begin their journey from one instead of their scheduled originating station.

Train No. 63594/63593 Asansol–Purulia–Asansol MEMU, on August 11, 14 and 16, will be short-terminated at and short-originated from Adra.

Train No. 18116/18115 Chakradharpur–NSCB Gomoh–Chakradharpur MEMU Express on August 11, 14 and 16 will be short-terminated at and short-originated from Mahuda.

Train No. 68055/68056 Asansol–Tatanagar–Asansol MEMU on August 11, 12 and 13 will be short-terminated at and short-originated from Adra. Train No. 68056 Tatanagar–Asansol MEMU on August 14 will be short-terminated at Adra, while Train No. 68055 Asansol–Tatanagar MEMU on August 16 will also be short-terminated at Adra.

Train No. 68060 Asansol–Barabhum MEMU on August 14 and 16 will originate from Adra instead of Asansol.

Meanwhile, Train No. 18035/18036 Kharagpur–Hatia–Kharagpur Express on August 12 and 16 will be short-terminated at and short-originated from Adra.

Passengers travelling on the affected services are advised to take note of the temporary changes and plan their journeys accordingly during the developmental works.