South Coast Railway has announced revised timings for 14 trains operating through Palasa, with changes set to take effect from October 15, 2026, onwards.

The revised schedule will apply from the respective journey dates of the trains. Most of the services will reach and depart Palasa earlier than their existing timings, while two trains will also see revised timings at Sompeta and Ichchapuram.

Bengaluru-bound trains among services with revised timings

Train No. 15227 SMVT Bengaluru–Muzaffarpur Weekly Express will arrive at Palasa at 00:26 hrs and depart at 00:28 hrs from October 15, compared with the existing 00:38/00:40 hrs.

Train No. 18064 Yelahanka–Santragachi Weekly Express will operate through Palasa at 05:35/05:37 hrs instead of 06:00/06:02 hrs from October 17.

Train No. 22888 SMVT Bengaluru–Howrah Weekly Express will arrive and depart at 07:02/07:04 hrs instead of 07:35/07:37 hrs from October 15.

Train No. 12503 SMVT Bengaluru–Agartala Bi-weekly Superfast Express will have revised timings of 07:03/07:05 hrs at Palasa from October 20, against 07:35/07:37 hrs currently.

The same 07:03/07:05 hrs schedule will apply to Train No. 16597 SMVT Bengaluru–Alipurduar Weekly Amrit Bharat Express from October 17 and Train No. 16523 SMVT Bengaluru–Balurghat Weekly Express from October 21.

Train No. 12864 SMVT Bengaluru–Howrah Daily Superfast Express will arrive and depart Palasa at 07:38/07:40 hrs from October 15, instead of 08:10/08:12 hrs.

Palasa, Sompeta and Ichchapuram timings revised

Train No. 18048 Vasco Da Gama–Shalimar Amaravati Express will operate at Palasa at 11:30/11:32 hrs from October 20, compared with 11:43/11:45 hrs.

Train No. 12846 SMVT Bengaluru–Bhubaneswar Weekly Superfast Express and Train No. 22834 SMVT Bengaluru–Bhubaneswar Weekly Express will both arrive and depart Palasa at 13:36/13:38 hrs. The revised timings will come into effect from October 19 and October 15, respectively, compared with their existing 13:58/14:00 hrs schedule.

Train No. 16223 SMVT Bengaluru–Radhikapur Weekly Express will see changes at three stations from October 15. At Palasa, the revised timing will be 14:00/14:02 hrs instead of 14:18/14:20 hrs. At Sompeta, it will be 14:23/14:25 hrs instead of 15:00/15:02 hrs, while at Ichchapuram, the train will arrive and depart at 14:36/14:38 hrs instead of 15:20/15:22 hrs.

Train No. 18464 KSR Bengaluru–Bhubaneswar Daily Express will also have revised timings at the same three stations from October 15. At Palasa, it will operate at 14:26/14:28 hrs instead of 14:45/14:47 hrs. At Sompeta, the new timing will be 14:49/14:51 hrs against 15:08/15:10 hrs, and at Ichchapuram, it will be 15:04/15:06 hrs instead of 15:19/15:21 hrs.

Train No. 22884 Yesvantpur–Puri Weekly Garib Rath Express will arrive and depart Palasa at 23:05/23:07 hrs from October 17, replacing the existing 23:26/23:28 hrs schedule.

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Train No. 22818 Mysuru–Howrah Weekly Superfast Express will operate at Palasa at 23:27/23:28 hrs from October 18 instead of 23:48/23:50 hrs.

Passengers travelling on these services have been advised to check the revised timings before planning their journeys, as the changes will come into effect on different dates depending on the train.