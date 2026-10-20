South Central Railway (SCR) will operate special trains between Repalle and Charlapalli on October 21 and 22 to accommodate the additional passenger rush during the festive season.

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Train No. 07227 will depart from Repalle at 7.45 pm on Wednesday, October 21, and reach Charlapalli at 5 am the following day. On the return leg, train No. 07228 will leave Charlapalli at 11.30 pm on Thursday, October 22, and arrive at Repalle at 7.50 am on Friday.

The trains will stop at Vemuru, Tenali, Sangam Jagarlamudi, Guntur, Sattenapalli, Piduguralla, Nadikude, Miryalaguda and Nalgonda in both directions. The services will have 2AC, 3AC, sleeper and general second-class coaches.

SCR announces over 700 special trains for festive season

SCR has announced more than 700 special trains to manage increased travel demand during Dussehra, Diwali and Chhath Puja and improve connectivity between major destinations.

The services connect important stations across the zone with destinations including Prayagraj, Danapur, Santragachi, Nizamuddin, Tiruvannamalai, Brahmapuram, Nagercoil, Chhapra, Bengaluru, Mangaluru, Kollam, Palanpur, Tirupati, Narasapur, Kakinada, Visakhapatnam and Srikakulam Road.

The railway zone has also stepped up safety and passenger facilitation arrangements at stations expected to witness heavy footfall. Additional Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel have been deployed, while commercial department officers are overseeing arrangements at major stations. Supervisors have been assigned to other stations to monitor passenger movement and address travel-related requirements.

SCR said additional coaches are being attached to trains wherever feasible to accommodate more passengers, including those on waiting lists.

Extra ticket counters, crowd-control measures at major stations

To reduce queues, additional ticket counters have been opened at key stations. Secunderabad has four additional counters, while Hyderabad, Kacheguda, Lingampalli and Charlapalli have two each. Additional automatic ticket vending machines have also been made operational at major stations.

Railway staff are educating passengers about the UTS mobile app, which allows them to buy unreserved tickets without waiting at station counters. QR codes have been displayed at ticket counters and other prominent locations to help passengers access the app and purchase tickets.

Dedicated female staff have been deployed at Secunderabad, Hyderabad and Kacheguda stations to assist women passengers and improve their safety and convenience. Information about vacant berths on special trains is also being shared through print, electronic and social media.

Additional enquiry and facilitation counters have been set up at major stations. Frequent public-address announcements and display boards will provide updates on special train services, platform numbers and coach positions.

At busy stations, regulated queues are being maintained for general compartments on heavily crowded trains to ensure orderly boarding and reduce the risk of untoward incidents. SCR is also focusing on coach watering and cleanliness across trains and platforms. Additional seating has been arranged on platforms 1 and 10 at Secunderabad railway station.

Separate entry and exit gates, physical barricades and designated queuing channels have been introduced at major stations to manage passenger movement. Access-control systems have also been introduced at Secunderabad and Charlapalli to regulate vehicular traffic, while RPF personnel are managing vehicles and autorickshaws at other stations to prevent congestion in circulating areas.