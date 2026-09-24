South Central Railway will operate special trains on two long-distance routes to handle additional passenger demand during the upcoming travel period.

The services will run between Narasapur and Charlapalli and between Podanur and Barauni from October to November 2026. Together, the two pairs will provide 28 trips.

Narasapur-Charlapalli special train to run 18 services

Train No. 07062 Narasapur-Charlapalli Special will leave Narasapur at 10 pm every Sunday from October 4 to November 29, covering nine trips. It will reach Charlapalli at 8:30 am the following Monday.

Its return service, Train No. 07063 Charlapalli-Narasapur Special, will depart Charlapalli at 7:50 pm every Monday from October 5 to November 30 and arrive at Narasapur at 7 am on Tuesday.

The trains will halt at Palakollu, Bhimavaram Town, Akividu, Kaikalur, Gudivada, Vijayawada, Guntur, Sattenapalli, Piduguralla, Nadikude, Miryalaguda and Nalgonda in both directions.

The services will have AC 2-Tier, AC 3-Tier, Sleeper Class and General Second Class coaches.

Podanur-Barauni special to connect Tamil Nadu with Bihar

Train No. 06021 Podanur-Barauni Special will operate every Sunday from October 4 to November 1, with five trips. It will leave Podanur at 6:15 am and reach Barauni at 1:30 pm on Tuesday.

In the return direction, Train No. 06022 Barauni-Podanur Special will run every Wednesday from October 7 to November 4. It will depart Barauni at 10:30 am and reach Podanur at 6:30 pm on Friday.

The service will stop at major stations including Tiruppur, Erode, Salem, Jolarpettai, Katpadi, Perambur, Gudur, Nellore, Ongole, Vijayawada, Khammam, Warangal, Sirpur Kaghaznagar, Balharshah, Chandrapur, Nagpur, Itarsi, Jabalpur, Katni, Satna, Manikpur, Prayagraj Chheoki, Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Junction, Buxar, Ara, Danapur, Patliputra, Sonpur, Hajipur and Shahpur Patori.

The train will comprise AC First Class, AC 2-Tier, AC 3-Tier, Sleeper Class and General Second Class coaches.

South Central Railway strengthens drinking water monitoring

Separately, South Central Railway has stepped up monitoring of drinking-water systems at Kazipet and Warangal railway stations and in adjoining railway colonies.

The zone is carrying out regular inspections and maintenance of water-supply infrastructure, while also testing water at both the source and the point where it is supplied to passengers and railway residents.

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The review covers groundwater and municipal supplies, storage facilities, chlorination arrangements and distribution networks. South Central Railway has also increased the frequency of water-quality checks to identify contamination risks.

Daily monitoring of residual chlorine levels is being carried out, along with periodic bacteriological testing for E. coli in the water supplied across the identified locations.

The measures are aimed at maintaining potable water standards across railway premises while ensuring that faults in storage, treatment or distribution systems are identified and addressed through regular monitoring.