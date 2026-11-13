South Central Railway (SCR) has upgraded its AI-powered passenger information system BHOLU with an indigenous large language model (LLM), YATRI LLM, and extended the service to five more railway stations. The upgraded system is now available at Kurnool City, Gadwal, Mahabubnagar, Kamareddi and Nizamabad, in addition to Kacheguda and Malkajgiri.

The introduction of YATRI LLM marks the next phase of the initiative, which began in May 2026 with the launch of BHOLU Mini and BHOLU Max at Kacheguda and Malkajgiri stations. Developed specifically to handle railway-related passenger queries, the language model allows the system to understand questions asked in natural language and provide relevant information.

Passenger interactions with BHOLU have increased from around 200 during its initial phase to more than 2,000 a day, a tenfold rise, according to SCR. The railway zone also said it was the first on Indian Railways to introduce AI-powered voice-enabled passenger services and develop AI-friendly stations.

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How BHOLU AI helps railway passengers

The system is designed to reduce the need for passengers to approach enquiry counters for routine information. It also aims to make station navigation easier, particularly for senior citizens, first-time travellers, persons with disabilities and those unfamiliar with digital applications.

BHOLU is available in two versions. BHOLU Mini is a compact, voice-based assistant, while BHOLU Max offers both voice interaction and a touchscreen interface.

The upgraded system provides several services, including live train running status and arrival and departure information. Passengers can also search for trains and check seat and berth availability. A coach-position feature helps them identify where their coaches are expected to arrive on the platform.

QR codes, station maps and passenger amenities

The kiosks also offer a QR code facility. Passengers can scan the codes to access guidance and coach-position information on their smartphones and refer to it while moving towards their platforms.

Interactive station maps provide details about the station layout, platform connectivity and the location of passenger facilities. These include toilets, drinking water points, catering stalls, waiting halls, foot overbridges, lifts and escalators.

Sanjay Kumar Srivastava, General Manager, South Central Railway appreciated the team of Hyderabad Division led by Santosh Kumar Verma, Divisional Railway Manager, Hyderabad and Dr. Anirudh Pamar, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager, Hyderabad for their efforts towards improving and easing passenger experience through this innovative system. He highlighted that the upgraded system would significantly reduce the workload at manned enquiry counters and enable passengers to access information more quickly and conveniently.