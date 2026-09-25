South Central Railway (SCR) has announced the cancellation of six train services in December due to non-interlocking works being carried out over the South Eastern Railway network.

The cancellations will affect trains operating between Hyderabad and Raxaul, Tirupati and Raxaul, and Vasco Da Gama and Jasidih on specified dates. Passengers travelling on these services have been advised to check their train status before planning their journey.

Hyderabad-Raxaul, Tirupati-Raxaul trains among cancelled services

Train No. 17005 Hyderabad-Raxaul will remain cancelled on December 10, 2026, while Train No. 17006 Raxaul-Hyderabad will be cancelled on December 13.

Train No. 17433 Tirupati-Raxaul will not operate on December 7 and 14. Its return service, Train No. 17434 Raxaul-Tirupati, will remain cancelled on December 10 and 17.

Train No. 17321 Vasco Da Gama-Jasidih will be cancelled on December 11, while Train No. 17322 Jasidih-Vasco Da Gama will remain cancelled on December 14.

The changes have been announced in connection with non-interlocking work on the South Eastern Railway network.

SCR tests 255 water samples at Telangana stations

Separately, South Central Railway has intensified drinking-water quality checks at Ramagundam, Manchiryal and Bellampalli railway stations in Telangana.

The zone said inspections are being carried out across the water-supply chain, including groundwater and municipal water sources, storage, chlorination and distribution systems. Residual chlorine levels are being monitored daily, while regular bacteriological testing is being conducted to check for E. coli contamination.

Water storage infrastructure is also being maintained, with Ground Level Reservoirs and other tanks cleaned by the Engineering Department according to the prescribed maintenance schedule.

Between September 9 and 15, a total of 255 water samples were collected and tested at the three stations. Ramagundam accounted for 93 samples, Manchiryal for 105 and Bellampalli for 57.

South Central Railway said all 255 samples were found satisfactory, with no sample classified as unfit and no E. coli-positive sample detected.

A fresh water-quality check was also carried out at Ramagundam Railway Station on September 25. Residual chlorine, total dissolved solids (TDS) and pH levels were found to be within the prescribed limits.

South Central Railway General Manager Sanjay Kumar Srivastava has directed officials to maintain continuous monitoring of drinking water supplied at railway stations and colonies and ensure that it remains free from contamination. He also stressed that water supplied to passengers and railway staff must meet the standards prescribed in the Indian Railways Medical Manual.