South Central Railway has announced changes to train services in the Hyderabad Division due to track maintenance work on the Navipet-Jankampet and Kacheguda-Dhone sections. The work will lead to partial cancellations of two trains on select dates between October 15 and November 14. Another train will be regulated by 60 minutes on four dates.

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The changes will affect passengers travelling on the Daund-Nizamabad, Nizamabad-Pandharpur and Kurnool City-Kacheguda routes. Passengers are advised to check the revised arrangements before travelling.

South Central Railway train cancellations: Routes and dates

Train number 11409, operating from Daund to Nizamabad, will be partially cancelled on 14 dates between October 15 and November 13. The service will terminate at Mudkhed instead of completing its journey to Nizamabad.

The affected journey dates are October 15, 16, 19, 22, 23, 26, 29 and 30, followed by November 2, 5, 6, 9, 12 and 13.

Similarly, train number 11413, which runs from Nizamabad to Pandharpur, will be partially cancelled on 14 dates between October 16 and November 14. The train will originate from Mudkhed instead of Nizamabad.

The affected dates for train number 11413 are October 16, 17, 20, 23, 24, 27, 30 and 31, followed by November 3, 6, 7, 10, 13 and 14.

Kurnool City-Kacheguda train to be delayed

Apart from the partial cancellations, South Central Railway will regulate train number 17024, running from Kurnool City to Kacheguda, by 60 minutes on four dates.

The affected journey dates are October 15, October 22, October 29 and November 5, 2026.

The changes have been announced to facilitate track maintenance on sections under the Hyderabad Division. Passengers travelling on the affected routes should account for the revised arrangements and check the latest train updates before starting their journeys.