South Central Railway (SCR) will operate special trains on select routes to accommodate additional passenger demand during the festival season. The railway zone has announced four special services between Guntur and Vikarabad and one special service from Yesvantpur to Amritsar.

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At the same time, South Eastern Railway has cancelled two services between H.S. Nanded and Santragachi due to non-interlocking work related to the commissioning of a fifth railway line in the Bondamunda-Rourkela section.

Guntur-Vikarabad special trains: Check dates and timings

Train No. 07227 Guntur-Vikarabad Special will depart Guntur at 9:45 pm on October 8 and October 10, 2026. It will reach Vikarabad at 5 am the following day.

The return service, Train No. 07228 Vikarabad-Guntur Special, will leave Vikarabad at 10 pm on October 9 and October 11. It will arrive at Guntur at 6:10 am the next day.

The four services on the Guntur-Vikarabad route will stop at Sattenapalli, Piduguralla, Nadikude, Miryalaguda, Nalgonda, Charlapalli, Secunderabad, Begumpet and Lingampalli in both directions.

The trains will have a mix of 2AC, 3AC, Sleeper and General Second Class coaches.

Yesvantpur-Amritsar special train: Check route and stops

SCR will also run Train No. 06539 Yesvantpur-Amritsar Special as a single service on October 8, 2026.

The train will depart Yesvantpur at 10:40 pm and reach Amritsar at 1:50 pm on the third day.

The service will cover a long route with scheduled stops at Yelahanka, Hindupur, Dharmavaram, Anantapur, Guntakal, Adoni, Mantralayam Road, Raichur, Wadi, Kalaburagi, Solapur, Kurduwadi, Daund, Ahilyanagar, Kopargaon, Manmad, Bhusaval, Khandwa, Itarsi, Jabalpur, Katni, Satna, Chitrakutdham Karwi, Banda, VGL Jhansi, Gwalior, Agra Cantt, H Nizamuddin, New Delhi, Ambala Cantt, Ludhiana, Jalandhar City and Beas.

The Yesvantpur-Amritsar special will comprise Sleeper and General Second Class coaches.

Nanded-Santragachi trains cancelled due to railway work

Separately, South Eastern Railway has announced the cancellation of two services because of non-interlocking work at Bondamunda D Cabin. The work is being undertaken in connection with the commissioning of the fifth line between Bondamunda A Cabin and Rourkela in the Chakradharpur Division.

Train No. 12767 H.S. Nanded-Santragachi will remain cancelled on October 12, 2026. The cancellation applies to one scheduled trip.

Its return service, Train No. 12768 Santragachi-H.S. Nanded, will also be cancelled on October 14, 2026, for one trip.

Passengers travelling on these routes during the festival period are advised to check their train schedules before travelling, particularly for the affected Nanded-Santragachi services.