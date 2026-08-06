South Central Railway has announced a series of special trains connecting Coimbatore, Jaipur, Bandra Terminus, Velankanni, Puri and Solapur to accommodate the expected increase in passenger demand during August and September.

The railway zone will operate special services on three routes, including weekly trains between Coimbatore and Jaipur, Bandra Terminus and Velankanni, and a one-way special train from Puri to Solapur. The services are aimed at providing additional capacity and reducing waiting lists on these busy corridors.

Coimbatore-Jaipur weekly special trains

Train No. 06181 Coimbatore Junction-Jaipur Junction Weekly Special will run on Thursdays from August 13 to September 3, while Train No. 06182 Jaipur Junction-Coimbatore Junction Weekly Special will operate on Sundays from August 16 to September 6. Four trips will be operated in each direction, taking the total to eight services.

These special trains will stop at Tiruppur, Erode, Salem, Jolarpettai, Katpadi, Renigunta, Kadapa, Yerraguntla, Gooty, Dhone, Kurnool City, Gadwal, Mahbubnagar, Kacheguda, Kamareddi, Nizamabad, Basar, Mudkhed, Hazur Sahib Nanded, Purna, Hingoli Deccan, Washim, Akola, Malkapur, Bhusaval, Jalgaon, Dharangaon, Nandurbar, Udhna, Bharuch, Vadodara, Godhra, Ratlam, Jaora, Mandsor, Nimach, Chittaurgarh, Bhilwara, Bijainagar, Nasirabad, Ajmer and Kishangarh stations in both directions. The trains will consist entirely of AC Three-Tier coaches.

Bandra-Velankanni and Puri-Solapur services

South Central Railway will also operate Train Nos. 09059 and 09060 between Bandra Terminus and Velankanni. The Bandra Terminus-Velankanni Special will run on August 27 and September 1, while the return service from Velankanni will operate on August 30 and September 4, completing two trips in each direction.

These trains will halt at Borivali, Vasai Road, Panvel, Karjat, Lonavala, Pune, Daund, Solapur, Wadi, Yadgir, Krishna, Raichur, Mantralayam Road, Adoni, Guntakal, Gooty, Tadipatri, Yerraguntla, Kadapa, Razampeta, Renigunta, Katpadi, Vellore Cantonment, Tiruvannamalai, Villupuram, Mayiladuturai Junction and Nagappattinam. The rake will comprise AC Two-Tier, AC Three-Tier, Sleeper and General Second Class coaches.

In addition, Train No. 08445 Puri-Solapur One-Way Special will operate on August 7 to clear extra passenger rush. The train will stop at Khurda Road, Brahmapur, Vizianagaram, Duvvada, Vijayawada, Guntur, Nalgonda, Secunderabad, Wadi and Kalaburagi en route. It will consist of Sleeper and General Second Class coaches.

South Central Railway periodically introduces special trains during periods of high travel demand to provide additional berths and improve passenger convenience on popular long-distance routes.