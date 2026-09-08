South Central Railway (SCR) will operate special trains between H.S. Nanded and Hadapsar to handle the expected increase in passenger demand during the Ganapati festival and Mahalaxmi Pooja. The one-time services will operate in both directions on September 20 and 21.

Train No. 07607 will leave H.S. Nanded at 9 pm on September 20 and reach Hadapsar at 9:45 am the following day. In the return direction, Train No. 07608 will depart Hadapsar at 11 am on September 21 and arrive at H.S. Nanded at 12:35 am on September 22.

Nanded-Hadapsar special trains to halt at 10 stations

The special services will stop at Purna, Parbhani, Selu, Partur, Jalna, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Lasur, Nagarsol, Ahilyanagar and Daund Chord Line in both directions.

The trains will have 2AC, 3AC, Sleeper and General Second Class coaches, giving passengers multiple travel options during the festival rush.

SCR reviews safety measures amid festival rush

Meanwhile, SCR General Manager Sanjay Kumar Srivastava reviewed safety arrangements across the zone during a meeting at Rail Nilayam in Secunderabad on September 7. Additional General Manager Satya Prakash, senior departmental officials and divisional railway managers from Secunderabad, Hyderabad and Nanded divisions attended the meeting.

The General Manager stressed the need for field-level staff, including traction distribution, signal and telecom, pointsmen and engineering personnel, to follow safety procedures while carrying out their duties. He also called for greater awareness about the use of retro-reflective jackets and other prescribed safety equipment.

Divisions were also advised to regularly brief shunting staff about precautions to be followed during shunting operations. Srivastava directed officials to ensure that construction material is removed from worksites immediately after completion of activities so that it does not obstruct railway operations.

He further asked field staff to maintain heightened vigilance along railway tracks and remain alert to suspicious activity to prevent damage to railway assets and disruptions to train movement.

The SCR General Manager also directed officials to conduct intensive safety audits and prepare action plans covering the maintenance of tracks, coaches and wagons. He stressed that railway employees as well as contractors and agencies working on railway projects must strictly follow safety protocols.

Srivastava also emphasised that even minor operational issues should be reported immediately so that corrective action can be taken without delay.