The South Central Railway (SCR) has announced two sets of festival special trains to manage the additional passenger rush during the Puja season. The services will connect Hazur Sahib Nanded with Hadapsar in Maharashtra and Charlapalli in Telangana with Barauni in Bihar, providing additional travel options across several stations.

The Nanded-Hadapsar special services will begin on November 6, while the Charlapalli-Barauni trains will operate on selected dates in November. The trains will have AC, sleeper and general second-class coaches.

Nanded-Hadapsar festival special train schedule and stoppages

South Central Railway will operate one service in each direction between Hazur Sahib Nanded and Hadapsar. Train number 07607 will run from Nanded to Hadapsar, departing at 6.50 am and reaching its destination at 10.05 pm on the same day.

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The return service, train number 07608, will leave Hadapsar at 11.40 pm and arrive at Hazur Sahib Nanded at 2 pm the following day.

Both trains will stop at Purna, Parbhani, Gangakher, Parli, Latur Road, Latur, Harangul, Ausa Road, Murud, Dhoki, Yedshi, Dharashiv, Pangri, Barsi Town, Shendri, Kurduvadi, Kem, Jeur, Kettur, Bhigwan and Daund.

The services will comprise First AC, Second AC, Third AC, Sleeper Class and General Second Class coaches.

Charlapalli-Barauni festival special train dates and stoppages

The railway zone will also operate two services in each direction between Charlapalli and Barauni to accommodate festival-season demand.

Train number 07588 will run from Charlapalli to Barauni on November 8 and November 15, both Sundays. The return service, train number 07589, will operate from Barauni to Charlapalli on November 10 and November 17, both Tuesdays.

The trains will halt at Kazipet, Peddapalli, Ramagundam, Mancherial, Sirpur Kaghaznagar, Balharshah, Chanda Fort, Wadsa, Gondia, Durg, Raipur, Bilaspur, Jharsuguda, Rourkela, Nuagaon, Hatia, Ranchi, Muri, Bokaro Steel City, Chandrapura, Katrasgarh, Pradhankhunta, Barakar, Chittaranjan, Madhupur, Jasidih, Jhajha and Kiul in both directions.

These services will have First AC, Second AC, Third AC, Sleeper Class and General Second Class coaches.

Passengers can check the latest timings and availability through official railway enquiry channels before planning their journeys.