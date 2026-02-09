In a welcome development for the Northeast, the much-awaited Silchar-Sairang passenger train will be flagged off today (February 9), BJP’s Rajya Sabha MP Kanad Purkayastha announced via social media on Sunday. The train promises easier travel between Assam’s Barak Valley and Mizoram.

The MP confirmed that Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw will join the launch virtually via video conferencing. As per an official release, the flag-off ceremony at Sairang Railway Station in Mizoram will be attended by Chief Minister Lalduhoma, Purkayastha, among other senior railway officials and dignitaries.

For many in the region, this isn’t just another train service. It’s a long-awaited lifeline. “My sincere gratitude to Shri Vaishnaw ji for this gift to us,” Purkayastha said in a Facebook post.

Silchar-Sairang passenger train: Who will benefit?

The new route will connect Silchar in Assam to Sairang, the railhead closest to Mizoram’s capital, Aizawl. Until now, most travellers have had to depend on long, winding road journeys through hilly terrain, often disrupted by bad weather or landslides.

The train is expected to make travel safer, cheaper and far more predictable.

Students heading to colleges, patients travelling for treatment, traders moving goods and families making routine trips are all likely to benefit from the new service.

The train will run along the recently completed Bairabi-Sairang rail link, a major infrastructure project aimed at bringing Mizoram more firmly onto India’s railway map. For a region where geography has long slowed connectivity projects, the development marks a significant milestone.

Other benefits from new train service

Officials say the impact could go beyond passenger convenience. Better rail access is expected to improve the flow of essential goods, reduce transportation costs and strengthen trade between Assam and Mizoram. There is also optimism that easier access will give a boost to tourism and small businesses in the region.

However, the biggest change for local residents may simply be peace of mind. The new rail link offers a dependable alternative to uncertain road travel, especially during the monsoon months.

The launch also fits into the Centre’s broader push to strengthen infrastructure across the Northeast and improve its integration with the national transport network.