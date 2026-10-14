The suspension of rail services on a section of the UNESCO World Heritage-listed Shimla-Kalka railway line for nearly a month has affected Shimla’s tourism industry during the festive season, with local businesses raising concerns over delays in repair work, reported PTI.

The disruption has hit tourists travelling to the hill town, particularly visitors from West Bengal who traditionally arrive in large numbers during the Durga Puja holidays and often prefer the historic railway route. At Shimla’s Kali Bari temple, which attracts Bengali devotees during Navratri, Durga Puja celebrations are accompanied by cultural programmes every evening.

Heavy rainfall has triggered landslides at several locations along the railway track, affecting train operations. The section between Koti and Gumma railway stations has become a major trouble spot, with the soil beneath the tracks being washed away completely this year as well.

According to the Railways, services are currently operating only between Shimla and Dharampur. One train leaves Dharampur for Shimla at around 5.45 pm, while another departs from Dharampur at around 7.50 am the following day.

Rail services on the Dharampur-Kalka section have reportedly been suspended until November 30 due to bridge construction work along the route, official sources said.

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The reduced train operations have affected people whose livelihoods depend on tourist arrivals, including taxi operators, shopkeepers and hoteliers.

Local taxi operator Rajiv Sharma said the route previously had several trains running daily, but services have been restricted to one train operating to and from Dharampur over the past month.

“The festive season has begun, and large numbers of domestic and international tourists visit Shimla and travel along this historic rail route during Dussehra, Diwali, Christmas and New Year. But the disruption of rail services during this period has adversely affected the tourism business,” he said.

Sharma called on the government and the department concerned to speed up repairs and restore normal train operations as soon as possible.

Traders seek clarity on restoration of Shimla-Kalka railway line

Local traders have expressed concern over the absence of a clear timeline for the restoration of services. They fear that continued delays in repair work could extend the disruption and affect business through the remaining festive and winter tourism period.

The Shimla-Kalka railway line is known for its engineering features and scenic mountain route. The historic narrow-gauge line passes through challenging terrain and has 102 tunnels, around 800 bridges and 919 curves.

The prolonged disruption has raised concerns among tourism stakeholders about the impact on visitor movement and local businesses during one of Shimla’s key tourism periods.