Shaping Uttarakhand’s rail connectivity! Rishikesh-Karnaprayag New Rail Line Project 41 per cent complete

The Indian Railways is shaping Uttarakhand’s rail connectivity! The Rishikesh-Karnaprayag New Rail Line Project is nearly 50 per cent done. The Ministry of Railways on Thursday informed that the overall progress is 41 per cent.

115 km of tunneling work is done till now. Three important rail bridges, three road bridges, and 25 minor bridges are completed, said the ministry.

In January, the ministry updated that the project was 33 percent completed. At that time, tunneling work was 83 km done.

In this project, a new broad gauge rail line (125 km long) is being laid in the Uttarakhand state of the country. Interestingly, out of this 125 km railway line, 104 km will be through tunnels.

The ministry informed that there will be 17 tunnels and 18 bridges. When the project will be complete, the distance between Rishikesh and Karnaprayag will be just 2 hours. At present, it is approx 7 hours.

The route of the Rishikesh-Karnaprayag New Rail Line Project begins from Yog Nagari Rishikesh (385m AMSL). It ends at Karnaprayag (825m AMSL).

Reportedly, the operational speed of the trains would be 100 km/h (62 mph).