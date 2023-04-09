Secunderabad-Tirupati Vande Bharat Express to commence commercial operation today – Know timings, stoppages, frequency and other details

Indian Railways‘ 13th semi-high speed Vande Bharat Express train will commence its commercial run from April 09, 2023 (Sunday) onwards. This ultra modern train will connect IT City, Hyderabad with the Abode of Lord Venkateswara, Tirupati. The train will cover a distance of 660.77 km in 8 hours and 30 minutes against the present average of 12 hours.

Frequency:-

The train number 20701/20702 Secunderabad-Tirupati Vande Bharat Express will operate on all days except Tuesday.

Also Read: Chennai-Coimbatore Vande Bharat Express ticket booking commences – Check fare, timings, stoppages and other details

Stoppage points:-

During its journey between Secunderabad and Tirupati and vice versa, the semi-high speed train will stop at Nalgonda, Guntur, Ongole, and Nellore.

Timings of 20701/20702 Secunderabad-Tirupati Vande Bharat Express:-

Journey from Tirupati to Secunderabad:-

Departure from Tirupati – 15:15 hrs

Arrival at Nellore – 17:19 hrs

Departure from Nellore – 17:20 hrs

Arrival at Ongole – 18:29 hrs

Departure from Ongole – 18:30 hrs

Arrival at Guntur – 19:45 hrs

Departure from Guntur – 19:50 hrs

Arrival at Nalgonda – 22:09 hrs

Departure from Nalgonda – 22:10 hrs

Arrival at Secunderabad – 23:45 hrs

Journey from Secunderabad to Tirupati:-

Also Read: Howrah-New Jalpaiguri Vande Bharat Express train time Revised! Check latest schedule here

Departure from Secunderabad – 06:00 hrs

Arrival at Nalgonda – 07:19 hrs

Departure from Nalgonda – 07:10 hrs

Arrival at Guntur – 09:45 hrs

Departure from Guntur – 09:50 hrs

Arrival at Ongole – 11:09 hrs

Departure from Ongole – 11:10 hrs

Arrival at Nellore – 12:29 hrs

Departure from Nellore – 12:30 hrs

Arrival at Tirupati – 14:30 hrs

Significance:-

This new semi-high speed train runs through 10 districts of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. This new train will boost the socio-economic development of the region and also enhance the safety and comfortable travel experience. It will bolster religious tourism in both the Telugu-speaking states and also provide direct rail connectivity to Tirupati Balaji temple.