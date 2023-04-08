Secunderabad-Tirupati Vande Bharat Express inaugural run today – Know it’s stoppages, timing, significance and other details

India is set to get its 12th Vande Bharat Express train today. The indigenous semi-high speed train will be introduced on Secunderabad-Tirupati route. This new blue and white colour train will be flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi today from Secunderabad railway station.

On Friday, the Prime Minister remarked that Vande Bharat Express is synonymous with pride, comfort and connectivity. In a tweet, PM Modi said, “Vande Bharat Express is synonymous with pride, comfort and connectivity. The train between Secunderabad and Tirupati will benefit tourism, particularly spiritual tourism. It will also boost economic growth.”

Secunderabad-Tirupati Vande Bharat Express:-

This is going to be the second semi-high speed train for the two Telugu-speaking states and also for the South Central Railway (SCR) zone.

Inaugural run:-

During its inaugural run today, the Secunderabad-Tirupati Vande Bharat Express will halt at 11 stations – Charlapalli, Nalgonda, Miryalguda, Piduguralla, Guntur, Tenali, Bapatla, Chirala, Ongole,Nellore, Gudur, and Tirupati.

Secunderabad-Tirupati Vande Bharat Express Timing:-

On the inauguration day today, the newly introduced blue and white colour train will depart from Secunderabad railway station at 11:30 hrs. The train will halt for 5 minutes at 10 stations each.

Arrival at Charlapalli – 11:45 hrs

Arrival at Nalgonda – 13:05 hrs

Arrival at Miryalguda – 13:40 hrs

Arrival at Piduguralla – 14:30 hrs

Arrival at Guntur – 15:35 hrs

Arrival at Tenali – 16:15 hrs

Arrival at Bapatla – 16:50 hrs

Arrival at Chirala – 17:10 hrs

Arrival at Ongole – 17:50 hrs

Arrival at Nellore – 19:10 hrs

Arrival at Gudur – 19:35 hrs

Arrival at Tirupati – 21:00 hrs

Secunderabad-Tirupati Vande Bharat Significance:-

The train will reduce the travel time between the two cities by almost three and half hours. It will be particularly beneficial for pilgrim passengers of both the Telugu states. The train will connect the IT City, Hyderabad with the Abode of Lord Venkateshwara, Tirupati.

Who will board Secunderabad-Tirupati Vande Bharat Express today:-

A total of 67 school students from different schools across Secunderabad and Hyderabad region will be allowed to board the train during its inaugural run today. The students have been selected on the basis of essay and painting competitions.

Other railway projects:-

Apart from this, the Prime Minister will dedicate various railway projects in the state such as – flagging-off 13 new Multi-Modal Transport Service (MMTS) services in the suburban section of Hyderabad – Secunderabad, dedication of doubling and electrification of Secunderabad–Mahabubnagar project to the nation, and laying foundation stone of Redevelopment of Secunderabad Railway Station.