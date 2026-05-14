If you are travelling from Visakhapatnam or Nanded to Delhi this May and have been struggling to find confirmed tickets, South Central Railway (SCR) has some good news for you. It has announced four special trains on these two routes, running between May 21 and May 25. Here is everything you need to know before you book.

Four trains, two routes – Full schedule here

Commuters can board Train 08513 from Visakhapatnam at 5:40 PM on May 21 (Thursday) that arrives at Hazrat Nizamuddin, Delhi at 11:40 AM on May 23 (Saturday). Its return, Train 08514, leaves Nizamuddin at 11:55 PM on May 24 (Sunday) and reaches Visakhapatnam at 10:40 PM on May 26 (Tuesday).

On the Nanded route, Train 07660 departs Nanded at 6:35 AM on May 22 (Friday) and arrives at Nizamuddin at 2:30 PM on May 23 (Saturday). The return Train 07661 leaves Nizamuddin at 1:25 AM on May 25 (Monday) and reaches Nanded at 9:45 AM on May 26 (Tuesday) .

Each train makes one trip, timed precisely around the peak summer travel window.

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If you are at any of these stations, you can board:

The Nanded service passes through – Adilabad, Nagpur, Rani Kamlapati (Bhopal) , Jhansi and Agra Cantt, cutting across Maharashtra , Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh.

The Visakhapatnam train will halt at Duvvada , Anakapalli , Tuni ,Rajahmundry, Vijayawada, Balharshah, Nagpur , Rani Kamlapati (Bhopal) , Jhansi and Agra Cantt , covering coastal Andhra Pradesh before heading north.

Hundreds of people live along these corridors, and every additional train means thousands of families reunited faster.

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Sleeper and General Second Class coaches for passengers

Crucially, both special services carry only Sleeper and General Second Class coaches. This is a deliberate choice which signals that these trains are built for the everyday traveller, the student going home, the labourer who saved up for the journey.

Since these are freshly announced special trains, waitlist pressure is lower compared to regular trains. You have a better chance of getting a confirmed berth right now than on any existing service on these routes.