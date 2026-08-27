To meet the heavy passenger demand and provide a convenient travel option between Odisha and Tamil Nadu, Indian Railways has extended the services of the Sambalpur–Podanur Special Train. The service was introduced to manage passenger rush on the route and has now been extended for additional trips.

The extended service will offer passengers more travel options between Sambalpur and Podanur, while also connecting several important towns and cities along the route. Check the extended service period, train timings and stoppages below.

Sambalpur–Podanur Special Train: Schedule, Timings

The special train between Sambalpur and Podanur (Train No. 08311) will continue to operate every Wednesday. The service, which was earlier notified up to September 2, 2026, has now been extended from September 9 to November 25, 2026.

In the reverse direction, Train No. 08312 Podanur Jn–Sambalpur Special will run every Friday. Its earlier notified service was up to September 4, while the extended period will be from September 11 to September 27, 2026.

Train Timings

The Sambalpur–Podanur Special will depart from Sambalpur at 1:30 PM on Wednesday and reach Podanur Junction at 1:30 AM on Friday. In the return direction, Train No. 08312 will depart from Podanur Junction at 1:00 PM on Friday and arrive at Sambalpur at 11:15 PM on Saturday.

Route stoppages and Coach details

The train will halt at major stations including Balangir, Titlagarh, Rayagada, Vizianagaram Junction, Duvvada, Rajahmundry, Vijayawada Junction, Gudur Junction, Perambur, Katpadi Junction, Salem Junction and Erode Junction. Other stoppages include Bargarh, Muniguda, Parvatipuram, Bobbili, Anakapalle, Samalkot, Bhimavaram Town, Tenali, Chirala, Ongole, Nellore, Jolarpettai and Tiruppur.

The train will have one First AC, one Second AC, five Third AC, seven Sleeper and four General coaches, along with a luggage-cum-generator coach and a Divyang-friendly coach.