Southern Railway has announced large-scale changes to train operations in February 2026 after approving Fixed Time Corridor Blocks in both the Salem and Chennai divisions. The blocks, aimed at facilitating maintenance and infrastructure works, will lead to diversions and temporary regulation of several long-distance express services, affecting passengers travelling to and from key junctions such as Coimbatore, Renigunta and Chennai.

The railway administration has advised passengers to check train schedules in advance to avoid inconvenience, as some services will skip regular stoppages while new temporary halts have been introduced on diverted routes.

Salem Division block leads to diversions via Podanur, Irugur

In the Salem Division, the Fixed Time Corridor Block will be in force on multiple dates in February, resulting in the diversion of four major express trains. The Alappuzha–Dhanbad Express (Train No. 13352), scheduled to depart Alappuzha at 6 am on February 9, 11 and 14, will run via Podanur and Irugur, skipping its usual halt at Coimbatore. An additional stoppage has been provided at Podanur between 12.15 pm and 12.20 pm.

Similarly, the Chennai Egmore–Mangaluru Central Express (Train No. 16159), leaving Chennai Egmore at 11.10 pm on February 10, will be diverted via Irugur and Podanur, bypassing Pilamedu, Coimbatore North and Coimbatore stations. It will halt at Podanur from 9.45 am to 9.50 am.

The Dibrugarh–Kanniyakumari Vivek Express (Train No. 22504) departing Dibrugarh at 7.35 pm on February 8 will also be diverted via Irugur and Podanur, skipping Coimbatore, with a temporary halt at Podanur between 10.42 am and 10.45 am. The Bilaspur–Ernakulam Superfast Express (Train No. 22815), leaving Bilaspur at 8.15 am on February 9, will follow the same diverted route with a Podanur stoppage from 3.42 pm to 3.45 pm.

Chennai Division block affects routes, causes regulation

In addition to Salem, an extra Fixed Time Corridor Block has been approved in the Chennai Division, leading to further operational changes. The Hatia–Ernakulam Junction Dharti Aba Express (Train No. 22837), scheduled to leave Hatia at 5.25 pm on February 9, will be diverted via Gudur, Perambur and Melpakkam, skipping its halt at Renigunta. Meanwhile, the Jaipur–Coimbatore Special (Train No. 06182), departing Jaipur at 10.05 pm on February 8, will be rerouted via Renigunta, Pakala and Katpadi.

Two services will also face temporary regulation. The Dibrugarh–Kanniyakumari Vivek Express on February 8 will be regulated for one hour and 45 minutes en route, while the Kacheguda–Chengalpattu Express (Train No. 17652), leaving Kacheguda at 5 pm on February 10, will be regulated for one hour during its journey.

Southern Railway said these measures are essential for maintaining safety and improving infrastructure, and urged passengers to plan their journeys keeping the revised schedules in mind.