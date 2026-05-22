Passengers travelling between Ahmedabad and Jaisalmer have got big relief as the Sabarmati–Jodhpur Express has now been extended up to Jaisalmer. The service was virtually flagged off by Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw today. With this extension, passengers can now enjoy better connectivity between Gujarat and Rajasthan.

This new service will make travel easier for passengers as they will now get a direct train to Jaisalmer and will not have to change trains at different stations. It will save time and make the journey simpler and more comfortable.

जोधपुर-दिल्ली वंदे भारत एक्सप्रेस (20 कोच) व जैसलमेर तक साबरमती-जोधपुर एक्सप्रेस के विस्तार तथा अन्य परियोजनाओं का शुभारंभ।

जोधपुर में आयोजित कार्यक्रम में श्री अश्विनी वैष्णव , माननीय रेल, सूचना एवं प्रसारण और इलेक्ट्रॉनिकी एवं सूचना प्रौद्योगिकी मंत्री, श्री गजेन्द्र सिंह… pic.twitter.com/3H4i2YmWou — DRM JODHPUR (@DRMJodhpurNWR) May 22, 2026

Sabarmati to Jaisalmer Train: Schedule and stoppages

The extended service will run as Train No. 20486 from Sabarmati to Jaisalmer. In the return direction, the train will operate as Train No. 20485 from Jaisalmer back to Sabarmati. During its journey, the train will halt at several important stations. Check out the station list below:

Stations: Jodhpur Junction, Bhagat Ki Kothi, Luni Junction, Dundara, Samdhari Junction, Mokalsar, Jalore, Modran, Marwar Bhinmal, Raniwara, Dhanera, Bhildi Junction, Patan, Mahesana Junction, and Sabarmati. These stops connect key towns and cities across Rajasthan and Gujarat, improving accessibility for passengers along the route.

Better travel for tourists and regular passengers

This extension of service is going to be very helpful for tourists as Jaisalmer is a popular travel destination known for its forts, dunes, and desert culture. A direct train will make it easier for people to plan their trips without travel confusion or delays.

Passengers travelling for work and business will also benefit from smoother movement between Gujarat and Rajasthan. Earlier, many passengers had to depend on connecting trains, which often made journeys longer and less convenient.

Jodhpur–Delhi Vande Bharat upgraded to 20 coaches

Alongside this development, Ashwini Vaishnaw also flagged off the Jodhpur–Delhi Cantt Vande Bharat Express with 20 coaches. Due to high passenger demand, the train has been upgraded from 8 to 20 coaches to accommodate more travelers and ensure confirmed seating.