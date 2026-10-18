The Ministry of Railways has approved the extension of the Sabarmati-Jammu Tawi Express to Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra, with the revised service starting from Sabarmati on October 18 and from Katra on October 20, an official said on Saturday, reported PTI

The extension will improve rail connectivity to Katra, a key transit point for pilgrims visiting the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine. It will also give passengers travelling from Gujarat, Rajasthan, Haryana and Punjab another train option to reach the pilgrimage destination, a Northern Railway Jammu Division spokesperson said.

Three new halts added in Jammu region

The Railways has also cleared additional stoppages for the train at Samba, Bari Brahmana and Martyr Captain Tushar Mahajan railway stations in the Jammu region.

The new halts are expected to improve connectivity for local residents, students, traders, industrial workers and military personnel. Passengers associated with the Bari Brahmana industrial area are among those likely to benefit from the additional stops, the spokesperson said.

Train schedule and route details

The daily service will link Katra with Sabarmati and several major stations along the route, including Bathinda, Firozpur, Jalandhar and Pathankot. The extension is expected to support pilgrimage-related travel, ease passenger movement and contribute to trade and employment opportunities in the region.

According to the announced schedule, train number 19223 will leave Sabarmati at 10:25 am and reach Jammu Tawi at 3:35 pm on the second day. It will then arrive at Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra at 6:55 pm.

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On the return journey, train number 19224 will depart from Katra at 4:50 am and reach Jammu Tawi at 7:40 am.

The extended service is expected to offer pilgrims and other travellers an additional rail connection to Katra, while the three new halts will improve access to stations across the Jammu region.