Navratna PSU, Rail Vikas Nigam, is seeing a major boom in orders this year. The company is off to a strong start, growing its order book with project wins across segments. From bridge construction to the supply of surveillance systems, the railway infrastructure company is growing its presence and has secured significant residential projects, especially in Chhattisgarh.

In February alone, the PSU bagged five orders in Chhattisgarh. So, in case you don’t miss out on any details, here is a date-wise list of all the projects secured by RVNL so far in 2026.

RVNL Orderbook: January 2026

The PSU started its year by securing a contract from South Eastern Railway for the supply, installation and commissioning of an IP-based Video Surveillance System (VSS) in LHB coaches. The contract, worth Rs 87 crore, will be executed within 10 months from the date of the purchase order, the company stated.

RVNL Order Book 2026

RVNL Order Book 2026: 10+ Projects Worth ₹5,502 Crore January – April 2026 | Railway & Infrastructure Projects ₹5,502 cr Total Order Value 11 Projects Secured 4 Months (Jan–Apr) Project / Description Client Value (₹ cr) 📅 January 2026 IP-based Video Surveillance System (VSS) in LHB coaches; supply, install & commission SE Railway 87 📅 February 2026 Kashi Rail-cum-Road Bridge over Ganga (RVNL 60% stake, JV with GPT Infraprojects); 4 rail tracks + 6-lane road N Railway 1,201.3 Power systems design, supply & commissioning — Daund–Solapur section (heavy train loads) C Railway 270 Residential tower construction — Kirandul, Chhattisgarh NMDC 284 Township development — Kirandul, Chhattisgarh NMDC 371 Residential towers — Iron Ore Deposit 5, Bacheli, CG NMDC 796 Residential towers — Iron Ore Deposit 10/11A, Bacheli, CG NMDC 536 Residential complex + Shopping complex — Bacheli, CG NMDC 644 📅 March 2026 Track refurbishment — NMDC siding & mobile equipment tracks; Kirandul & Bacheli NMDC 95 📅 April 2026 OHE upgradation — design, supply & commissioning, Vijayawada Division SC Railway 242 3rd & 4th rail lines + major bridges over Birupa, Mahanadi, Kathjori & Kuakhai rivers — Bhadrak–Vizianagaram (EPC; L1 bidder) EC Railway 976 🏆 Total Order Book (Jan–Apr 2026) ₹5,502.3 cr * RVNL holds 60% stake in Kashi Bridge project (JV with GPT Infraprojects). April 16 order is L1 bid (not yet formally awarded). All values as per BSE regulatory filings. Express InfoGenIE | financialexpress.com Copy HTML HTML Code Copied to Clipboard

RVNL Orderbook: February 2026

This was followed by a major order win from Northern Railway, as RVNL, along with GPT Infraprojects, secured a contract worth Rs 1,201.3 crore, with RVNL holding the majority stake of 60% in the project.

Under the scope of work, the rail PSU will carry out the design and construction of a new rail-cum-road bridge over the river Ganga near the Kashi Railway Station. The bridge will comprise four-line tracks on the lower deck and a six-lane road on the upper deck, using an open web steel girder. The domestic order will be executed within a time frame of 48 months.

Order win from Central Railway

In the same month, RVNL secured another project win from Central Railway for the design, supply, erection, testing, and commissioning of power systems on the Daund–Solapur section to handle heavy train loads. The contract value stands at Rs 270 crore, with its execution expected within two years from the date of declaration.

Construction Project in Chhattisgarh

On February 25, the PSU received an order worth Rs 284 crore from the National Mineral Development Corporation (NMDC) for the construction of a residential tower in Kirandul, Chhattisgarh. The domestic order will be executed within a time frame of 16 months.

RVNL bagged another project worth Rs 371 crore from NMDC on the same day for the development of a township in Kirandul, Chhattisgarh. The order is to be executed within 21 months, the company stated in a regulatory filing.

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On February 26, the railway infrastructure major secured three orders with a combined value of Rs 1,978 crore in Bacheli, Chhattisgarh. Of these, two are for the construction of residential towers at the iron ore deposits located in the town, with an execution timeline of 34 months.

The contract value of construction projects at Iron Ore Deposit 5 stands at Rs 796 crore, while the residential towers at Iron Ore Deposit 10/11A have a project value of Rs 536 crore. Another residential project, also comprising the construction of a shopping complex, was secured, with its contract value at Rs 644 crore.

This marks a total of three construction projects in Bacheli itself.

RVNL Orderbook: March 2026

On March 16, the rail PSU received another letter of award from NMDC for the refurbishment of the permanent way of NMDC siding and mobile equipment tracks. This also includes the maintenance of tracks in Kirandul and Bacheli. The project is valued at Rs 95 crore, with an execution timeline of 3 years.

RVNL Orderbook: April 2026

On April 2, South Central Railway awarded RVNL a project valued at Rs 242 crore, comprising the design, supply, erection, testing, and commissioning for the upgradation of overhead equipment at the Vijayawada Division of the railway zone. According to the regulatory filing, the project will be implemented in 24 months.

And just recently, on April 16, the PSU was declared the lowest bidder by the East Coast Railway for the construction of the 3rd and 4th lines between Nergundi–Barang and Khurda Road–Vizianagaram on the Bhadrak–Vizianagaram section.

This comprises the construction of important bridges over four major rivers, including the Birupa, Mahanadi, Kathjori, and Kuakhai, using web steel girders. The project, valued at Rs 976 crore, will be executed within three years under the EPC mode.

Conclusion

Overall, RVNL orderbook for 2026 exceeds Rs 5,000 crore. The orders range from rail bridges to township works. All eyes are now on the Q4 results announcement.