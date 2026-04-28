Navratna PSU, Rail Vikas Nigam, is seeing a major boom in orders this year. The company is off to a strong start, growing its order book with project wins across segments. From bridge construction to the supply of surveillance systems, the railway infrastructure company is growing its presence and has secured significant residential projects, especially in Chhattisgarh.
In February alone, the PSU bagged five orders in Chhattisgarh. So, in case you don’t miss out on any details, here is a date-wise list of all the projects secured by RVNL so far in 2026.
RVNL Orderbook: January 2026
The PSU started its year by securing a contract from South Eastern Railway for the supply, installation and commissioning of an IP-based Video Surveillance System (VSS) in LHB coaches. The contract, worth Rs 87 crore, will be executed within 10 months from the date of the purchase order, the company stated.
RVNL Order Book 2026
RVNL Order Book 2026: 10+ Projects Worth ₹5,502 Crore
January – April 2026 | Railway & Infrastructure Projects
₹5,502 crTotal Order Value
11Projects Secured
4Months (Jan–Apr)
Project / Description
Client
Value (₹ cr)
📅 January 2026
IP-based Video Surveillance System (VSS) in LHB coaches; supply, install & commission
SE Railway
87
📅 February 2026
Kashi Rail-cum-Road Bridge over Ganga (RVNL 60% stake, JV with GPT Infraprojects); 4 rail tracks + 6-lane road
N Railway
1,201.3
Power systems design, supply & commissioning — Daund–Solapur section (heavy train loads)
C Railway
270
Residential tower construction — Kirandul, Chhattisgarh
NMDC
284
Township development — Kirandul, Chhattisgarh
NMDC
371
Residential towers — Iron Ore Deposit 5, Bacheli, CG
NMDC
796
Residential towers — Iron Ore Deposit 10/11A, Bacheli, CG
This was followed by a major order win from Northern Railway, as RVNL, along with GPT Infraprojects, secured a contract worth Rs 1,201.3 crore, with RVNL holding the majority stake of 60% in the project.
Under the scope of work, the rail PSU will carry out the design and construction of a new rail-cum-road bridge over the river Ganga near the Kashi Railway Station. The bridge will comprise four-line tracks on the lower deck and a six-lane road on the upper deck, using an open web steel girder. The domestic order will be executed within a time frame of 48 months.
In the same month, RVNL secured another project win from Central Railway for the design, supply, erection, testing, and commissioning of power systems on the Daund–Solapur section to handle heavy train loads. The contract value stands at Rs 270 crore, with its execution expected within two years from the date of declaration.
On February 25, the PSU received an order worth Rs 284 crore from the National Mineral Development Corporation (NMDC) for the construction of a residential tower in Kirandul, Chhattisgarh. The domestic order will be executed within a time frame of 16 months.
RVNL bagged another project worth Rs 371 crore from NMDC on the same day for the development of a township in Kirandul, Chhattisgarh. The order is to be executed within 21 months, the company stated in a regulatory filing.
On February 26, the railway infrastructure major secured three orders with a combined value of Rs 1,978 crore in Bacheli, Chhattisgarh. Of these, two are for the construction of residential towers at the iron ore deposits located in the town, with an execution timeline of 34 months.
The contract value of construction projects at Iron Ore Deposit 5 stands at Rs 796 crore, while the residential towers at Iron Ore Deposit 10/11A have a project value of Rs 536 crore. Another residential project, also comprising the construction of a shopping complex, was secured, with its contract value at Rs 644 crore.
This marks a total of three construction projects in Bacheli itself.
RVNL Orderbook: March 2026
On March 16, the rail PSU received another letter of award from NMDC for the refurbishment of the permanent way of NMDC siding and mobile equipment tracks. This also includes the maintenance of tracks in Kirandul and Bacheli. The project is valued at Rs 95 crore, with an execution timeline of 3 years.
On April 2, South Central Railway awarded RVNL a project valued at Rs 242 crore, comprising the design, supply, erection, testing, and commissioning for the upgradation of overhead equipment at the Vijayawada Division of the railway zone. According to the regulatory filing, the project will be implemented in 24 months.
And just recently, on April 16, the PSU was declared the lowest bidder by the East Coast Railway for the construction of the 3rd and 4th lines between Nergundi–Barang and Khurda Road–Vizianagaram on the Bhadrak–Vizianagaram section.
This comprises the construction of important bridges over four major rivers, including the Birupa, Mahanadi, Kathjori, and Kuakhai, using web steel girders. The project, valued at Rs 976 crore, will be executed within three years under the EPC mode.
Conclusion
Overall, RVNL orderbook for 2026 exceeds Rs 5,000 crore. The orders range from rail bridges to township works. All eyes are now on the Q4 results announcement.