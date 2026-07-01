Southern Railways has completed its Rs. 97-crore remodel of the Arakkonam yard in Tamil Nadu. Suburban train services on the Chennai-Arakkonam route are also set to resume from Tuesday following the completion of repair work. The project is expected to improve train movement, reduce operational delays and enhance the efficiency of one of Southern Railway’s busiest railway junctions.

“After 14 days of pre-non-interlocking (Pre-NI) work followed by a day of non-interlocking work, the remodelling of Arakkonam Yard has been completed, and the yard was commissioned today,” Chief Public Relations Officer SN Narain told Indian Express.

Arakkonam Rail Yard serves as a key rail junction connecting Chennai with several parts of southern, western and northern India. Every day, the station handles a large number of long-distance, suburban and freight trains, making smooth operations at the yard essential for maintaining punctual services.

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Separate tracks to reduce congestion

A major feature of the remodelling project is the segregation of suburban and express train operations. Earlier, both categories of trains shared sections of the same track, often leading to congestion and delays. With the new layout, independent corridors have been created, allowing trains to move more efficiently without affecting one another.

The upgraded yard also includes new signalling systems, additional crossovers and improved track arrangements. These changes are expected to increase operational flexibility, allowing railway officials to handle more trains while reducing waiting time at the junction.

Better reliability for passengers

According to Southern Railway CPRO S. Narain, the project included the insertion of 58 new points, conversion of all passenger running line points to Thick Web Switches to enhance safety and the extension of three platforms from accommodating 18-coach trains to 24-coach trains. The upgrade has also increased the number of full-length platforms capable of handling 24-coach trains to eight.

The completion of the yard renovation resulted in several train services getting temporarily cancelled or rescheduled to facilitate construction activities. Normal operations are now expected to resume through the upgraded yard, he added.

Strengthening Southern Railway’s network

Officials of Southern Railway believe the completed project will support the growing demand for rail transport in Tamil Nadu and neighbouring states. By improving capacity and operational efficiency at Arakkonam, the upgraded yard is expected to strengthen connectivity across the Southern Railway network and accommodate future increases in passenger and freight traffic. The remodelling is part of Indian Railways’ broader effort to modernise critical rail infrastructure and improve the reliability of train services across the country.