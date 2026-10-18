South Coast Railway has completed the conversion of the Guntakal-Raichur section to Automatic Block Signalling (ABS), in a move aimed at improving railway safety and increasing line capacity. The work forms part of an infrastructure upgrade sanctioned at an estimated cost of Rs 500 crore, according to a railway press release issued on Saturday.

“In a monumental leap forward towards modernising railway infrastructure, enhancing safety, and expanding line capacity, South Coast Railway has successfully commissioned ABS,” it said.

The latest commissioning, completed on October 16, covers a 28.112-route-kilometre double-line stretch between Adoni, Isivi, Kuppagal and Kosgi stations in the Guntakal Division. With this addition, the zone has commissioned a cumulative 105 route kilometres of automatic signalling across its network.

How will automatic block signalling improve railway operations?

Automatic Block Signalling is a railway signalling system that uses trackside equipment to detect train occupancy and automatically control signals. It helps regulate train movements, maintain safe separation between trains and improve the use of existing line capacity.

The newly commissioned stretch comprises three sections: Adoni-Isivi, covering 6.64 route kilometres; Isivi-Kuppagal, covering 7.79 route kilometres; and Kuppagal-Kosgi, spanning 13.68 route kilometres. Together, they account for 28.112 route kilometres, or 56.224 track kilometres, of double-line infrastructure.

The upgrade is part of the zone’s wider effort to modernise signalling systems on the high-density corridor. Automatic signalling can help railway operations handle train movements more efficiently while strengthening safety systems.

What signalling and safety equipment has been installed?

The project includes advanced Dual Multi-Section Digital Axle Counters (Dual MSDAC) manufactured by Frauscher, with 178 detection points deployed across the three sections. These systems help detect whether track sections are occupied by trains.

The commissioning also involved the installation of 38 new mainline signals, 24 station semi-automatic signals and five dedicated automatic signalling huts.

To improve safety at level crossings, gate number 204 has been interlocked with the signalling network. Modern approach-locking and audio-visual approach-warning systems have also been commissioned at level crossing gates 195, 199, 201, 204 and 205.

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The railway zone has further installed five integrated power supply units to ensure uninterrupted power to the signalling infrastructure, along with five data loggers for monitoring equipment performance and generating diagnostic reports.

The system is also supported by 16 sets of Universal Fail-Safe Block Interfaces and non-vital multiplexers, the press release said. These components are intended to strengthen the reliability and monitoring of the upgraded signalling network.