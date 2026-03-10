The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA), chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved two railway infrastructure projects worth around ₹4,474 crore aimed at boosting rail capacity and improving connectivity in eastern India. The projects, proposed by the Ministry of Railways, focus on expanding rail lines in parts of West Bengal and Jharkhand.

The approved projects include the construction of a fourth railway line on the Sainthia–Pakur route and another fourth line between Santragachi and Kharagpur. Officials say the expansion will help increase line capacity, improve train movement, and enhance operational efficiency across the network.

Rail expansion to strengthen connectivity in eastern India

According to the government, the projects align with the Prime Minister’s broader infrastructure vision for the country and are intended to support regional development by improving transport networks and economic opportunities.

The railway expansion projects will be implemented under the PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan, which aims to improve multimodal connectivity through integrated planning across different sectors.

Projects expected to boost freight movement

Officials said the two rail projects will cover five districts across West Bengal and Jharkhand and will expand the existing railway network by about 192 kilometres.

The new rail lines are expected to improve connectivity for thousands of villages in the region and facilitate better movement of passengers and goods.

In addition to passenger movement, the projects are expected to strengthen freight transportation for commodities such as coal, cement, steel, and food grains.

Authorities said the additional capacity could enable freight traffic of around 31 million tonnes per annum while also contributing to environmental goals by reducing road transport dependence.

