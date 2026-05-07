The Union Cabinet has approved three railway projects worth Rs 23,437 crore, extending rail capacity across six states and 19 districts. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who chairs the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA), announced the approvals on Wednesday and said the projects would boost infrastructure and support economic growth.

The three projects, Nagda–Mathura 3rd and 4th Line, Guntakal–Wadi 3rd and 4th Line, and Burhwal–Sitapur 3rd and 4th Line, span Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana. Together, they will add approximately 901 kilometres to the existing Indian Railways network.

Improving capacity on busy corridors

All three are multi-tracking projects, which means additional rail lines will be built alongside existing ones on routes that already carry heavy traffic. The government says this will reduce congestion, improve punctuality, and raise the overall efficiency of train operations on these corridors.

According to the CCEA press release, the projects are aligned with the PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan, which focuses on integrated planning for infrastructure with an emphasis on multi-modal connectivity and logistics efficiency.

Connectivity to villages and tourist sites

The projects are expected to improve rail access for around 4,161 villages with a combined population of approximately 83 lakh people, as per the PIB data.

Several religious and wildlife tourism destinations will also benefit from better rail connectivity. These include Mahakaleshwar in Madhya Pradesh, Ranthambore National Park and Keoladeo National Park in Rajasthan, Mathura and Vrindavan in Uttar Pradesh, Kuno National Park, Naimisharanya in Uttar Pradesh, Mantralayam in Andhra Pradesh, and Sri Nettikanti Anjaneya Swamy Vari Temple in Telangana.

Freight and environmental impact

The capacity addition is expected to generate additional freight traffic of 60 million tonnes per annum (MTPA). The routes are key corridors for moving coal, food grains, cement, petroleum products, iron and steel, iron ore, containers, and fertilisers.

The government also cited environmental benefits. By shifting freight from road to rail, the projects are projected to reduce oil imports by 37 crore litres and cut CO2 emissions by 185 crore kilograms, the equivalent, the CCEA release noted, of planting seven crore trees.

Government’s broader rail push

Boosting India’s infrastructure, furthering economic growth!



The Cabinet’s approval for railways projects covering 19 Districts across Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana will enhance connectivity and improve operational efficiency.… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 6, 2026

In his post on X, PM Modi described the approvals as a step toward making people in these regions Atmanirbhar by improving connectivity and creating conditions for employment and self-employment.

“Boosting India’s infrastructure, furthering economic growth! The Cabinet’s approval for railways projects covering 19 Districts across Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana will enhance connectivity and improve operational efficiency. It will improve access to key tourism sites across the nation as well,” the post said.